RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Genesis, a leading luxury automotive brand known for its distinctive designs, has announced its role as Presenting Partner for the prestigious Riyadh 2023 World Combat Group (WCG) tournament. From Oct. 20 to 30, Saudi Arabia will see Riyadh become the hub of international combat competition as it hosts the inaugural edition of the World Combat Games in the Middle East.

As part of its participation in the event, Genesis will be offering a fleet of 100 Genesis vehicles for attendees travelling in from around the world, and will also be showcasing its latest luxury models.

Over 1,500 male and female athletes from 120 countries will be competing in the 11-day tournament, with the 16 combat categories spanning the likes of Arm Wrestling, Boxing, Fencing, Ju-Jitsu, Karati, Sumo, and Taekwondo, among others.

Commenting on Genesis’ partnership with WCG, Omar Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Middle East & Africa, said: “At Genesis, we are committed to excellence in every aspect. We are proud to partner with the Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games and share this vision of exceptional achievement. This partnership represents our dedication to supporting initiatives that celebrate talent, sportsmanship, and the pursuit of greatness in the Kingdom.”

Karim Younis, Chief Marketing Officer of the Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games, added: “We are delighted to welcome Genesis as an official sponsor of the tournament, further elevating the stature of this international gathering. This partnership will enrich our guest experience and contribute to the success of one of Saudi Arabia’s most significant sporting events.”

Genesis remains dedicated to bringing automotive excellence to the region, prioritising collaborations with key industry players to drive accessibility and visibility of its world-class products.​

