Students will benefit from access to advanced facilities and learning spaces

SPEA review recognises Wesgreen as one of UAE’s most improved schools

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Students at GEMS Wesgreen International School – Sharjah (WGP) will soon be benefitting from significantly enriched educational experiences as a result of a major facility expansion set to be completed in time for the start of the new academic year.

The expansion project follows the school’s recent recognition as one of the nation’s most improved schools by Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

Enhancements include a new forest school that will promote sustainability and environmental awareness, cultivating in students a deep appreciation for the planet and allowing pupils to immerse themselves in hands-on experiential learning.

Students will have every opportunity to explore, connect, and thrive in a natural outdoor setting, all the while developing vital life skills, resilience, and a love for the environment.

A new dedicated sixth form area is also part of the expansion project, designed to provide a stimulating and supportive learning environment that empowers students to excel academically and personally.

WGP’s comprehensive sixth form programme features a range of courses, including engineering, technology, and gaming, enabling students to pursue their passions and expand their knowledge in these exciting fields, while preparing them to excel in a long list of potential related careers.

As part of its growth plan, WGP is also introducing cutting-edge labs that will unleash the power of STEM education for all members of the school community. These advanced labs will provide an immersive and dynamic learning environment equipped with state-of-the-art technology and resources. Students will actively participate in coding, robotics, and scientific experimentation, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills.

James McDonald, Principal/CEO of GEMS Wesgreen International School – Sharjah, said: “Setting a benchmark for educational excellence in the Emirate of Sharjah, we are committed to creating a nurturing and holistic learning environment that facilitates the all-round development of students.

“By consistently pushing the boundaries of distinction, implementing innovative teaching methods, and fostering an enriching learning environment through our latest remarkable expansion, GEMS Wesgreen will continue to drive positive change and prepare students to thrive in an ever-evolving world.”

Commenting on SPEA’s latest round of school performance reviews, McDonald added: “We are proud of our outstanding achievement as one of the most improved schools in the UAE with remarkable advancements in 98 performance parameters.

“These achievements are a result of the collective efforts of our dedicated staff, students, and parents, reaffirming the positive impact of our rigorous educational practices on the quality of education provided. At GEMS Wesgreen, we will not rest on our laurels; rather, we are embracing the opportunity to exceed expectations and unlock the full potential of every student we serve.”

The notable improvements in student outcomes and outstanding academic achievements, coupled with a focus on student safeguarding, wellbeing, and mental health, have significantly contributed to Wesgreen’s improved judgments.

The school has taken great strides in strengthening the recruitment, development, and retention of teachers, ensuring they have access to the latest best practices through expert professional development programmes.

Furthermore, the SPEA review of WGP identified several key strengths, including the leadership team’s strategic direction, improved achievement across all subjects and phases, exceptional personal and social development opportunities for students, fostering a positive staff-student relationship, and the application of Islamic values in students’ daily lives.

Wesgreen students have showcased their language proficiency in Arabic and English, excelled in art, demonstrated a solid understanding of concepts in environment management, business studies, and accounting, and displayed enhanced innovation skills.

Disclaimer: The renders are subject to final changes.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers and a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). As a company with roots in the UAE dating back to 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates more than 80 schools around the world and educates more 130,000 students in the MENA region alone. Through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions, GEMS is fulfilling a long-held vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.

For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com or contact:

Mina Kiwan

Senior Account Director

Memac Ogilvy

Mina.kiwan@ogilvy.com | Tel: (+971) 4 305 0200 | Mob: (+971) 55 242 6806