Doha, Qatar – Al Meera Consumer Goods (Q.P.S.C) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest flagship branch in Umm Al Seneem, near the Ain Khaled district. This magnificent new store marks a milestone in Al Meera’s ambitious expansion plan, introducing a state-of-the-art shopping experience. Located in a growing residential area, this opening reinforces Al Meera's unwavering commitment to providing all communities with enjoyable, hassle-free shopping bringing everything in one place.

The new store opened its doors to the public with a 3-day dazzling 'Carnival' themed community event, transforming the shopping experience into festive fun. Guests were greeted by lively clowns and mesmerizing magicians, creating a joyful atmosphere for both children and adults. The celebration included carnival games, personalized store tours, a fun-filled photo booth, delicious food samples, and 'Spin the Wheel', offering discounts and fantastic prizes.

As one of the largest Al Meera supermarkets in Qatar, the Ain Khaled / Umm Al Seneem branch is designed to international standards and boasts advanced lighting systems, modern interiors, extensive supporting facilities, and ample parking space, ensuring a truly distinctive shopping experience for all patrons. The location will soon house a variety of other shops, providing a wide array of service, food & beverage options, further enhancing Al Meera’s offerings to the local community.

Al Meera, Qatar’s premier national retailer with the largest store network, introduces the "New Al Meera Experience" offering the residents and visitors of Ain Khaled, Umm Al Seneem and other close areas a vast selection of high-quality local and international products at the best prices, all within a comprehensive, modern, and easy shopping environment.

In celebration of this grand opening, the branch is offering unbeatable promotions with attractive prices across all products. Meera Rewards members will earn 5x rewards points on all purchases from this branch until June 7. Additionally, members will enjoy an additional 10-20% off on select brands. Customers can download the Meera Rewards app to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity.

Commenting on the opening of the Ain Khaled / Umm Al Seneem branch, Al Meera stated:

“We are excited to open our state-of-the-art outlet. This new location embodies our dedication to delivering convenient and high-quality shopping experiences closer to our customers. The addition of other shops also exemplifies our commitment to fostering community and economic growth and we eagerly welcome everyone to experience the unique offerings of our flagship branch. Our ongoing commitment to ensuring that all Qatar residents and visitors have easy access to shopping services drives our ambitious expansion strategy. We aim to reach all regions in Qatar, meet customer demands, and provide exceptional services to all members of the community. We are proud to continue our journey of growth and innovation, making quality shopping accessible to everyone”.

Al Meera’s continuous expansion across Qatar now features over 69 branches, serving all segments of society with excellence and upholding international shopping standards.