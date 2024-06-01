Muscat, Oman – Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), a premier investment arm of the Oman Investment Authority in the fisheries sector, proudly announces the commissioning of "ADAMAS" to the fleet of its subsidiary, Oman Pelagic. This remarkable vessel, built to the highest international standards, is a testament to FDO's commitment to sustainable fishing practices and the economic growth of Oman's fisheries sector.

The "ADAMAS" is a cutting-edge fishing vessel constructed in 2024, proudly sailing under the flag of Oman. It is the latest creation of the renowned Zamakona Shipyard in Pasaia in Spain, commissioned by the esteemed Omani state-owned company, Oman Pelagic.

The ADAMAS, a name derived from the Latin word for diamond, symbolizes the strength and resilience that have defined Omani seafarers through the ages. Much like a diamond, forged under intense pressure to become one of the hardest substances on Earth, the resolve and tenacity of Omani fishermen have been tested and proven time and again. Our maritime history is filled with tales of bravery and innovation, and the ADAMAS is a modern embodiment of that spirit.

With a cruise speed of approximately 17 knots and equipped with state-of-the-art environmental instruments and advanced software for data collection, ADAMAS ensures operational efficiency and sustainability. Non-entangling fish aggregation devices (FADs) made with biodegradable materials enhance selectivity and contribute to ecosystem conservation.

Measuring an impressive 84 meters in length, the "ADAMAS" boasts a holding capacity of 1200 tonnes, which makes it ideal for operations in international waters, where it will target various tuna species in international waters. The vessel's propulsion system is powered by advanced engines, ensuring efficiency and reliability while minimizing fuel consumption even in the harshest conditions.

"The 'ADAMAS' embodies our commitment to sustainable fishing practices and showcases our dedication to maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry," stated, Muneer Ali Al-Muniri, Chairman of Fisheries Development Oman speaking at the occasion. "This vessel represents not just an investment but a profound step forward in our commitment to enhancing Oman's fishing industry and maritime legacy in line with Oman Vision 2040. With this investment, we reinforce Oman's position as an attractive destination for local and international investors seeking growth opportunities in the aquaculture sector”. He, added, "The vessel is designed to operate efficiently, maximizing catch potential while minimizing environmental impact. This aligns perfectly with FDO's core values, focusing on the responsible use of renewable resources such as biomass and small pelagic fish, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry in Oman."

The commissioning of the "ADAMAS" marks the completion of the first phase of FDO’s and Oman Pelagic's expansion efforts in the fisheries sector. This phase involved the designing and construction of the vessel, commissioning, and the final commercial operation of the vessel. Subsequent phases which have already been initiated across sectors will see further growth across various sectors involving seafood products, fishing ports, vessels, processing, and distribution.

The introduction of "ADAMAS," alongside her sister vessel "Acila," marks a significant step forward in strengthening Oman's commercial fishing fleet. By promoting sustainable fishing and landing of high-quality tuna, Oman Pelagic and Fisheries Development Oman aims to contribute to the blue economy and national food security.

"Today, we gather to celebrate a momentous occasion – the launch of the fishing vessel ADAMAS. This is not just the inauguration of a new vessel; it is a tribute to the rich and illustrious maritime history of Oman. ADAMAS symbolizes unparalleled strength and resilience, much like the seafarers of our past, who navigated the vast oceans with courage and skill," said Mirdas Al Rawahi, CFO Oman Pelagic

The "ADAMAS" offers all the amenities necessary for a comfortable and productive working environment, including specialized facilities for ultra-low temperature freezing and storage, ensuring the highest quality of tuna products. The vessel will operate in international waters, and is registered at the International Classification Society for high seas navigation.

-Ends-

About Oman Pelagic

Oman Pelagic, a subsidiary of Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), enhances Oman's fisheries sector through sustainable and innovative practices. Specializing in pelagic fish species, the company uses cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly methods to maximize catch efficiency and minimize environmental impact. Aligning with the national goal of economic diversification and food security, Oman Pelagic significantly contributes to Oman's blue economy. Equipped with modern vessels like ACILA and ADAMAS, the company meets the growing demand for high-quality seafood in local and international markets, ensuring the sustainability of marine resources for future generations.

About Fisheries Development Oman (FDO)

Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) in the fisheries sector, has been established to develop this key sector in the Sultanate by investing in profitable projects that could highlight its economic value to investors. FDO seeks to attract investment to local and international opportunities and demonstrate the sector’s profitability and sustainability at a global scale, utilizing the Sultanate’s competitiveness in global markets.

Sustainability holds a crucial position in the business strategy of Fisheries Development Oman. The company strongly emphasizes the responsible use of renewable resources such as biomass and small pelagic to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry. FDO remains dedicated to driving economic development while preserving the environment, in line with its commitment to the community and shareholders.

For media inquiries and more information, please contact:

Fisheries Development Oman

E-mail: communication@fdo.om

Website: www.fdo.om

Sustainability: www.fdo.om/sustainability