Cairo – M&P (Moharram & Partners Group), the premier public affairs and strategic communications firm in the Middle East and Africa, proudly announces the formalization of a strategic partnership with China Harbour Engineering Co., Ltd. (CHEC). This landmark collaboration is set to substantially elevate China Harbour's participation in Egypt's burgeoning infrastructure sector.

China Harbour Engineering Co., Ltd. (CHEC), a global leader in infrastructure development, operates over 90 branches and representative offices in more than 100 countries and regions, with a total contract value surpassing USD 40 billion. Among CHEC's distinguished projects in Egypt are the development and expansion of Sokhna Port and the creation of a state-of-the-art container and cargo handling terminal in the port’s second basin, a project valued at USD 550 million.

Ms. Hala Abdel Wadood, CEO of M&P, articulated the significance of the partnership: "We are excited to announce our Memorandum of Understanding with CHEC, a paragon of global engineering excellence. This strategic alliance underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing Egypt’s infrastructure projects, particularly against the backdrop of deepening economic relations between Egypt and China."

Mr. Duan Kun, General Manager of CHEC Egypt, underscored the criticality of the Egyptian market: "Egypt stands as a pivotal market for China Harbour Engineering Co. in the Middle East and Africa, especially as the nation embarks on numerous mega infrastructure ventures, including advanced ports and logistics hubs. This strategic agreement is designed to amplify our project visibility and impact in Egypt, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone of our regional operations."

This strategic partnership between M&P and CHEC is poised to drive transformative advancements in Egypt's infrastructure landscape. By harnessing the combined expertise and resources of both organizations, the collaboration aims to support and accelerate the nation’s ambitious development objectives, ultimately fostering significant economic growth and infrastructural modernization.

About M&P (Moharram and Partners group):

M&P (Moharram and partners Group) is a leading public policy and strategic communication group established in 2015, specializing in risk analysis, government relations, and strategic communications in the Middle East and Africa, working in more than 40 countries around the world. Over the past nine years, M&P (Moharram and Partners group) has worked with major global, regional and local economic entities in more than 18 sectors, to convey their perspectives and positions on public policy issues, and support them in establishing meaningful partnerships with governments, regulators and media organizations.