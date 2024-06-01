GateLock targets 10 per cent of the information security market share in Egypt by implementing an ambitious growth strategy.

GateLock, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, has recently formed a strategic alliance with ESET and Safetica, two renowned information security software and smart solutions providers. This partnership strengthens GateLock's position as a premier provider of their smart solutions in Egypt and the Middle East. The announcement was made during GateLock's client conference, which highlighted the latest innovating security solutions. The event attracted international experts, representatives from global corporations, influential figures in the telecommunications and IT sector in Egypt, and Mr. Elias Tsapsides, Sales Manager at ESET for Cyprus, Malta, and Greece. Drawing on ESET's impressive track record in Europe and the international accolades, this partnership serves as a testament to their commitment to extend their success to the Middle East region.

Cybersecurity holds significant importance in the realm of information security, carrying profound economic and trade consequences. Recent research indicates that the projected global cost of cybercrime will surge to USD 13.8 trillion by 2028, compared to USD 8.15 trillion in 2023. In 2018, the cost of cybercrime amounted to around USD 860 billion, equivalent to 1 per cent of the GDP valued at USD 86 trillion.

Mr. Demes Strouthos, the General Manager of ESET for the Middle East, said, “We are delighted to engage in a partnership with GateLock, as this collaboration will allow us to broaden the scope of our state-of-the-art solutions in countering cyber threats. This is attributed to GateLock's wide range of customer base in the Egypt, as well as their position as one of the leading firms that have collaborated with their clients on digital transformation.” He highlighted that ESET has been present in the Egyptian market for the past 15 years, recognizing its potential as a promising market that demands constant innovation to keep pace with technological advancements. As a result, ESET is committed to increasing their investments and utilising advanced technology to address the challenges faced by various sectors in Egypt. The goal is to expand partnerships and reach a larger customer base, amidst fierce competition and the presence of other players in the industry.

He added, “With the rapidly evolving landscape of cyber threats and their growing complexities, it is absolutely essential to prioritize the implementation of top-notch information security solutions across distribution channels that deal with customers. This necessitates the presence of highly knowledgeable experts who possess a deep understanding of the ever-changing global cyber environment to effectively address the security requirements of customers.”

Mr. Mohamed Haroon, the co-founder and CEO of GateLock, expressed his delight with the partnership, which aligns with GateLock's strategic objectives for expansion to deliver cutting-edge security solutions in Egypt and the Middle East. He said, “With the proliferation of digital transformation technologies and the rise of artificial intelligence, companies now view information and customer data as their most valuable assets. In light of the growing prevalence of cyber attacks, cybersecurity has become an indispensable component of business strategies across sectors, as well as a key consideration for government strategies. Consequently, it is necessary that we shift our focus from reacting to such incidents to proactively preventing them. By prioritizing investments in cybersecurity measures, we can stay ahead of potential threats and enhance our ability to detect and mitigate attacks at an early stage.”

ESET's solutions stand out due to their seamless workflow, which has no impact on the performance of various devices. Additionally, they offer a user-friendly interface, making it convenient for users of all skill levels to make use of the security programs. Furthermore, ESET provides easy integration with other existing systems. On the other hand, Safetica focuses on delivering integrated solutions that protect critical and sensitive data within large organizations. Their solutions ensure complete control and management of data across documents and emails, as well as monitoring and analyzing data using AI systems. Moreover, Safetica assists organizations in meeting regulatory requirements such as GDPR while maintaining information security and preventing unauthorized data sharing outside the company.

The General Manager of GateLock outlined the Company's strategic plan for the upcoming period, which centers around attaining a 10 per cent of market share in the Egyptian market by offering cutting-edge security solutions across various key sectors. He highlighted that the company is engaging in partnerships with a consortium of stakeholders to cater to diverse areas, including education, healthcare, banking, and other significant industries.

GateLock is fully dedicated to assisting its customers in strengthening their defenses and staying ahead of advanced and sophisticated attacks. This objective is accomplished through the provision of cutting-edge and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions to partners and clients. Moreover, the company is committed to supporting businesses in achieving secure growth within a competitive landscape, while maintaining a steadfast commitment to excellence.