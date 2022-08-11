Tournament concludes next week with $1 million Afterparty Showdown

RIYADH: Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide, enters the fifth and final phase of its historic Professional Esports calendar as the second annual PUBG MOBILE World Invitational (PMWI) gets underway today, August 11, live from Boulevard Riyadh City.

First introduced in 2018 by world-famous video game developer Lightspeed & Quantum, PUBG MOBILE has since gone on to become a global gaming phenomenon: published in over 200 countries and downloaded over a billion times, with 50 million daily active users and an envious status as the most watched mobile esports game on the planet.

Given PUBG MOBILE’s mass international profile, influence, and popularity, anticipation at home and abroad has been growing ever since the star-studded Gamers8 Esports line-up was originally announced. And now, the wait is finally over as PMWI makes its Gamers8 bow.

Over the next nine days, elite PUBG MOBILE teams will enter the state-of-the-art arena and battle it out for their share of the jaw-dropping $3 million prize pool. Split into two parts, the main tournament – running for three days beginning today – welcomes 17 regional champions and one homegrown representative, with $2 million in waiting for the victors. The objective? Simple: parachute onto the remote island below and remain as the last player or team standing – competing alone or in teams of two or four to secure victory and glory.

Ahmed Albishri, Chief Operating Officer of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Gamers8 thus far has been nothing short of remarkable, captivating attendees, inspiring audiences, crowning new champions, and making dreams come true for the latest generation of world-class Esports competitors. This journey has, however, by no means reached its conclusion because, as promised, PUBG Mobile has made its way to Riyadh for the biggest esports and gaming event on the planet. Expectations are understandably high among players, teams, and fans alike, not least due to the unprecedented success of the competitions held recently. And crucially, all the foundations are in place for the second PMWI to emulate the success of late while etching its place in esports history.”

Heading into the week one main tournament, hopes will be high for hometown heroes Team Falcons, who have regularly competed throughout Gamers8 – reaching the final of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – and now go up against 17 of the world’s best. Meanwhile, the Afterparty Showdown – the week two tournament taking place from August 18-20 – will see teams competing for the remaining $1 million on offer. The Afterparty Showdown line-up will comprise the top five teams from week one, alongside six teams chosen from different regions, and one given a special invitation to compete.

James Yang, Director of PUBG MOBILE, Global Esports, commented: “This year’s PUBG MOBILE World Invitational is set to be the biggest and best yet. This is our second annual World Invitational, and we are excited to bring a new format of the event to the region which showcases the unique community spirit that PUBG MOBILE Esports and its talented teams have created.”

With the world’s best teams set to compete in front of a live crowd at the PMWI, fans around the world are excited for the event kick-off. Fans in Saudi will be able to enjoy the thrilling gameplay and electric atmosphere live and in-person from Boulevard Riyadh City. Alternatively, the event is being live streamed on official Gamers8 channels.

For more information on PMWI and Gamers8, please visit the event website.