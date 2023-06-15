Futurecraft Ventures, a UK-based fund that recently opened an office in Dubai to explore the potential of the MENA market, has acquired a stake in Holiday Swap: its first investment in the travel industry. The Futurecraft collaboration is set to offer “smart money” support in addition to funding. As a result of the investment partnership, Holiday Swap aims to both launch new travel options and services and enhance the existing ones.

With this investment, Futurecraft hopes to capitalize on the global travel market, expected to reach USD 16.9 Trillion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4%, as with the decentralization of the workplace, and change of global employment patterns, the workforce gets more travel opportunities. The fund is also actively working with new investors and partners that share its unique, sector-agnostic vision and is preparing to collaborate with top teams in the MENA region.

The unique landscapes, historical landmarks, and rich cultural experiences make the MENA travel market particularly attractive for investment and expansion. Futurecraft's collaboration with Holiday Swap aims to tap into this lucrative market, offering tailored travel options and services that cater to the preferences and needs of travelers in the region.

Holiday Swap: New Experiences and Market Expansion

Holiday Swap was founded in 2018 by James Asquith, the official Guinness World Record holder for being the youngest male to visit all 196 sovereign nations worldwide. It has over 1M users worldwide and operates in more than 185 countries, successfully providing sustainable and affordable solutions to international travelers.

Using the smart money, Holiday Swap aims to further develop and enhance its services, improve customer experiences, and integrate advanced tech to stay ahead of the competition. More importantly, the partnership will aid Holiday Swap in its effort to capture new markets.

Futurecraft, Investing in High-Potential Startups

Futurecraft specifically targets startups that can complement each other in its portfolio. The Fund’s other investments include Shariah-compliant digital money Islamic Coin, new-age open banking and payment solution Monerchy, digital asset exchange Haqqex, and disruptive forex trading platform Exfor.

"Futurecraft Ventures is a great partnership for Holiday Swap, connecting technology, innovation, and capital, unlocking long-term value and driving growth,” James Asquith, Holiday Swap founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented.

Futurecraft Ventures plans to continue its investment strategy and partner with international teams that will complement its diverse company portfolio.

Futurecraft Partner Kashan Rafique comments: “We believe the best way to predict the future is to craft it — so we partner and invest in leading minds that create industry-changing companies.”

-Ends-

Contacts:

Futurecraft Ventures

Holiday Swap

Emre Kamil Kaya

emre@holidayswap.com