Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Front End Limited Company, a Saudi-owned company that provides advanced products and solutions to the energy, mining, industrial, maritime and logistics sectors, announced the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement with The Drone Centre (TDC) for the distribution of DJI drones in the Kingdom. This strategic alliance, tailored for the oil & gas sector, grants Front End exclusive rights to offer specialized payloads that are inaccessible to resellers in other industries.

The agreement aligns with the strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030's National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), which seeks to increase the localization of the oil & gas industry including the equipment, services and implementation work related to the energy sector. This partnership demonstrates the Kingdom’s trajectory for industrial development, with Front End establishing itself as a key player in the future of air mobility amongst other fields.

The use of DJI drones will revolutionize Saudi oil and gas operations the beyond traditional pipeline inspections to encompass remote rural areas. The drones are equipped with advanced imaging technology to detect leaks and structural issues with precision, ultimately enhancing environmental protection and the infrastructure integrity of the fields. Due to their ability to navigate challenging terrains safely, they provide efficient surveys of remote landscapes. This transformative approach improves safety and streamlines operations, rendering drone use indispensable in modern oil and gas management.

Majid Alghaslan, Chairman and CEO, Front End Limited Company commented, “I am proud to announce our exclusive partnership with The Drone Centre (TDC), marking a significant milestone in our journey towards Saudi Arabia’s industrial development. This collaboration represents our dedication to Saudi Vision 2030's goals, particularly in localizing the oil & gas industry. By leveraging DJI drones, we aim to revolutionize oil and gas operations, extending beyond traditional inspections to use in remote rural areas. We at Front End are committed to innovation and excellence, aligning perfectly with DJI's pioneering spirit to pave the way for co-developing next-generation drone solutions tailored to the specific needs of the Kingdom’s ever-growing demand.”

A spokesperson for The Drone Centre commented, “Our exclusive agency partnership with Front End Limited Company reinforces our commitment to driving efficiency and innovation in the oil & gas sector, and our ambition to enter the Saudi market with our innovative products. Together, we are setting a new standard in drone technology customized for the unique challenges of the industry. We look forward to being part of revolutionizing oil and gas operations in Saudi Arabia and demonstrating DJI drones’ capabilities to unlock new levels of safety, precision, and environmental protection.”

About Front End

Front End is a 100% Saudi-owned company, is a leading service provider of advanced products and solutions. Its divisions, subsidiaries and joint venture companies are focused on oil field services and renewable energy, information and communication technology services, building materials, infrastructure, industrial, maritime services, and manpower supply for the various economic sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries. www.frontend.sa/

