The Lagos State government has raised concerns over rising fuel queues in the state, lamenting that the long queue of vehicles waiting to buy fuel at petroleum stations is disrupting traffic flow.

In a statement signed by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the state government warned fuel stations to be orderly by ensuring that their patrons do not constitute any clog to the free flow of traffic.

The statement read: “In the face of the current fuel scarcity, an appeal has gone to fuel stations that have fuel to dispense in the metropolis to ensure that queue of vehicles waiting to obtain supplies do not obstruct the free flow of traffic.

Related PostsFuel queues will be cleared by Wednesday — NNPCL

“The Ministry of Transportation views with great concern, the disruption of traffic flow by patrons at fuel stations as the resulting gridlock adversely affects the economic activities of individuals and corporate bodies.”

The ministry also warned of sanctions for non-compliance.

Assuring that the state’s law enforcement agencies are on surveillance to enforce compliance, the ministry said it will continue to monitor the traffic situation while calling on the general public to report fuel stations disrupting movement through its hotlines.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

