The Naira further depreciated to N1,530 per dollar at the parallel market on Wednesday, May 16th, 2024 in contrast to N1,525 recorded Tuesday.

Even though the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) reports an increase for the Naira at N1,459.02 per dollar on Wednesday.

Data from FMDQ indicated that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM decreased to N1,459.02 per dollar from Tuesday’s N1,520.4 per dollar, reflecting an appreciation of N61.38 for the Naira.

Related PostsSenate expresses concern over depreciation of NairaBinance, P2P platforms’ profits will continue to depreciate naira — BDC operatorsJUST IN: CBN sells FX to BDCs at N1,101/$1

ALSO READ: Naira depreciation: NACCIMA worries over impacts on import cost, inflation

As a result, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates widened significantly to N70.98 per dollar from Tuesday’s N5.4 per dollar.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

