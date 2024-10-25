FlySafair has launched its first regional route from Cape Town to Windhoek, Namibia, enhancing cross-border travel options. The inaugural flight took off on 22 October 2024, with South Africa's Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, present at Cape Town International Airport to mark the occasion. This new route aims to make travel more affordable and boost regional tourism and economic ties between the two countries.

"We are extremely excited to have this highly anticipated route operational before the summer holidays at the end of the year and offer our customers further opportunities to visit loved ones or explore the sights of Namibia and its capital from our doorstep.

"It has been a long-time goal of ours to expand into the Windhoek market and with more aircraft availability in Cape Town, we have been able to make this a reality, enhancing connectivity between two popular destinations in southern Africa," says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair.

FlySafair’s new Cape Town to Windhoek route offers a budget-friendly option for travellers, making it easier to visit family, pursue business, or explore Namibia’s attractions. Highlights include the Namib Desert, Fish River Canyon, the Skeleton Coast, and Etosha National Park, one of Africa’s largest wildlife reserves.

Boosting tourism and connectivity

The flights will run twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, meeting a demand for increased travel on the route. It has yet to fully recover to its pre-Covid-19 levels, currently sitting at 83% of previous passenger volumes.

"By offering competitive fares on this expansion of our network, we are helping to boost the travel industry in the southern African region.

"This new route reinforces our commitment to offering safe, reliable, and affordable flights for everyone. Whether it is for leisure, business, or family reunions, we aim to make travelling in South Africa and beyond more accessible than ever," adds Gordon.

The introduction of the Cape Town to Windhoek route adds to FlySafair’s other regional destinations, including Harare and Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).