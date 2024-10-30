Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria today signed 8 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) as part of the Algerian President’s state visit to Oman.

The MoUs deal with cooperation in the fields of higher education, research, education, financial services, employment, training, the media, the environment, sustainable development, investment and the organization of exhibitions, events and conferences.

The memoranda were signed on behalf of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman by Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Sultan Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance, Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Eng. Salim Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

On behalf of Algeria, the MoUs were signed by Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Kamel Baddari, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Laaziz Faid, Minister of Finance, Tayeb Zitouni, Minister of Trade and Exports Promotion, Fazia Dahleb, Minister of Environment and Renewable Energy, and Omar Rekkache, Director General of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency.

Sayyid Badr told Oman News Agency (ONA) that the memoranda of understanding constitute part of a strategy to exchange knowledge and expertise. The MoUs focus on priorities between the two countries and they help stimulate partnership and rapprochement, both at the level of government institutions and private sector establishments, he added.

Sayyid Badr pointed out that Omani-Algerian relations are set to enter a stage of further growth and prosperity, with follow-up mechanisms in place to ensure that both sides gain benefits.

Sayyid Badr explained that a number of companies are already operating in each other’s country. He stressed the importance of supporting this approach to help realize further rapprochement, notably in economic and investment fields.

For his part, Ahmed Attaf told ONA that the signing of the MoUs aims at generating mutual benefits. He pointed out that the pacts pave the way for expanding many areas of bilateral cooperation, with emphasis on priorities.

