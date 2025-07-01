Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices increased by 4.7 percent to OMR10.53 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2025 compared to OMR10.05 billion during the same period of 2024.

Preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that this growth in GDP is primarily attributed to a rise in non-oil activities, which increased by 4.1 percent to OMR 7.13 billion by the end of the first quarter of this year compared to OMR6.85 billion by the end of the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The NCSI data further showed that agriculture and fishing activities witnessed a growth of 11.1 percent, reaching OMR326.60 million, while industrial activities recorded a growth of 2.8 percent, contributing OMR1.96 billion to the gross domestic product. The growth of service activities reached 4.2 percent, with a total contribution of OMR4.83 billion.

Oil-related activities also played a significant role, with an overall increase of 6.8% in value-added contributions, reaching OMR3.71 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to OMR3.47 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2024

This comes despite a 7.5% dip in crude oil activity, which stood at OMR2.74 billion. The standout performer was the natural gas sector, which surged by a remarkable 89%, adding OMR970.8 million to the national output.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

