MUSCAT - North Al Batinah Governorate is fast becoming a major economic driver for Oman, contributing 11.1% to the national GDP in 2024—up from 3.7 billion Omani rials in 2023 to 4.3 billion rials in 2024, marking an impressive 16% growth. This transformation is the result of a clear, strategic roadmap led by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the governorate, closely aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Unlike traditional action plans, the Chamber’s approach focused on empowering the private sector, improving the business environment, and enhancing institutional performance. A total of 88 targeted initiatives and programmes were launched, covering service development, system integration, and investment promotion. These efforts have reshaped the governorate’s economic structure and boosted its national standing.

Heavy industries were the main contributors, generating RO 1.9 billion — 44.2% of the governorate’s GDP. The logistics and services sector followed with RO 1.1 billion, or 25.6%, while agriculture and other diversified sectors made up the remainder. This diverse portfolio highlights the region’s sustainable and balanced development model.

Saeed al Abri, Chairman of the Chamber in North Al Batinah, attributed the success to effective planning and institutional leadership. “This progress is the result of structured planning and strong performance monitoring. The Chamber has moved beyond advocacy—it actively links the private sector to national goals,” he said.

Al Abri also stressed Oman’s global trade advantage: “Oman has some of the lowest customs duties on exports, thanks to our balanced foreign policy and trade agreements. Our products are trusted and competitive worldwide.”

North Al Batinah’s strategic location on the Arabian Sea, combined with advanced infrastructure such as Sohar Port and Freezone, and Industrial City, continues to draw global investment. The logistics sector plays a vital role in reducing operational costs and enhancing efficiency.

As the region cements its role as a key trade and industrial hub, North Al Batinah is not only boosting Oman’s economy but also offering a model for regional-led development. With strong partnerships and consistent execution, it is well on its way to becoming a globally connected engine of growth.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

