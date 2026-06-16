Abu Dhabi / Shanghai (China) – In a significant milestone for the global premium new energy vehicle industry, FREELANDER 8 made its first public appearance at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum held at The Peninsula Shanghai on June 11, 2026. The showcase comes as FREELANDER prepares for its Middle East brand launch in Abu Dhabi. As one of the first international high-end investment forum to showcase the vehicle, the forum marks another significant step of FREELANDER's global journey, with the Middle East identified as its first strategic launch market.

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, delivered a keynote address to senior officials in a closed session, highlighting FREELANDER's unique positioning as a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand co-created by Jaguar Land Rover and Chery, building on the heritage of the iconic nameplate first introduced in 1997. Jaguar Land Rover leads the design, while Chery empowers the future with the leading new energy technologies and global top-tier supply chain integration. This unprecedented collaboration creates a brand that seamlessly combines British design, intelligent innovation, and authentic all-terrain capability.

During the forum, the FREELANDER International leadership team engaged with senior stakeholders on the brand's international growth strategy and opportunities for expansion across key global markets. The successful showcase in Shanghai further reinforced FREELANDER's global ambitions, supporting its plans to enter ninety countries and establish 1,100 touchpoints worldwide within the next five years.

Lucia Mao emphasized that the Middle East was carefully selected as FREELANDER's first international market due to its strong affinity for premium SUVs, robust economic growth, and strategic geographical position. She also confirmed that FREELANDER is actively preparing for the brand launch, which will take place in Abu Dhabi and serve as a key milestone in the brand's international expansion strategy and gateway to the broader Gulf Cooperation Council markets.

FREELANDER 8 attracted significant attention from forum participants, with many business leaders and investors expressing interest in this brand-new product combined with premium, technology and all-terrain capability in one vehicle. This successful showcase at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum positions FREELANDER perfectly to capitalize on the growing demand for premium intelligent new energy vehicles in the Middle East and beyond, as it embarks on its mission to reshape British heritage through intelligent innovation.