Creating an unparalleled pathway for young musicians and redefining access to global arts education in the UAE

Dubai, U.A.E: In a significant step towards bringing globally benchmarked educational opportunities to the UAE, Queen Elizabeth's Global Schools, part of GEDU Global Education, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM), United Kingdom, one of the world's most respected and forward-thinking music conservatoires. The collaboration marks a major milestone in the school's vision of delivering an internationally connected learning environment, where students gain access to educational experiences and mentorship associated with some of the world's leading institutions.

Under the partnership, RNCM will provide educational support through a framework of specially designed collaborative initiatives, including side-by-side training opportunities, masterclasses, performance-based learning experiences and talent development programmes. The partnership will formally commence in September 2026 and will explore a broad range of opportunities spanning music and performing arts education, student enrichment, performance opportunities, professional development for staff, summer schools, short programmes, and university guidance. Meaningful opportunities will be created for RNCM faculty members, associates and senior students to engage with the school community through workshops, mentoring sessions, lectures, performances and curriculum enrichment initiatives.

Speaking on the partnership, Caroline Pendleton Nash, CEO, Queen Elizabeth's Global Schools, said, "The future belongs to young people who can combine academic excellence with creativity, adaptability and the confidence to thrive in a global environment. By bringing the calibre of Royal Northern College of Music into our educational ecosystem, we are creating opportunities for students in the UAE to engage with internationally recognised expertise, creative disciplines and progression pathways from an early age. This partnership reflects our belief that world-class education should not be defined by geography. Our ambition is not simply to prepare students for examinations, but to help them develop the curiosity, character and abilities required to lead and contribute meaningfully to a rapidly changing world."

Professor Linda Merrick CBE, Principal of the Royal Northern College of Music, added, "Music education has the power to transform lives as it develops far more than artistic ability. It cultivates discipline, collaboration, curiosity, and the confidence to communicate with the world. At RNCM, we have long believed that exceptional talent can emerge from any part of the globe when young people are given access to the right opportunities and guidance. Our partnership with Queen Elizabeth's School, Dubai Sports City, represents a shared commitment to educational excellence and to creating valuable inroads for the next generation of creative leaders. We are delighted to contribute our expertise to an institution that is setting ambitious new standards for holistic education in the UAE."

With this collaboration, Queen Elizabeth's Global Schools reinforces its commitment to bringing globally respected institutions, expertise and opportunities to Queen Elizabeth's School, Dubai Sports City, offering students an educational experience that is truly international in aspiration, delivery, and outcomes.

For further information on Queen Elizabeth’s School, Dubai Sports City, please visit:www.qedubaisportscity.com

Admissions Enquiries and Applications

Prospective families interested in applying for Academic Year 2026–27 may visit the Admissions Suite or connect with the admissions team through the following details: Address: Queen Elizabeth’s School, Dubai Sports City, Admissions Suite

Email: admissions@qedubaisportscity.com

About Queen Elizabeth’s School, Dubai Sports City

Queen Elizabeth’s School, Dubai Sports City, is part of GEDU Global Education’s Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools, delivering world-class British education in the heart of Dubai Sports City, building on more than 450 years of academic excellence. Inspired by the legacy of Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet, founded by royal charter in 1573 in the UK, the school draws on a longstanding tradition of high standards and character-based education.

Opening in August 2026, QE Dubai Sports City will welcome students from Nursery to Year 8 in its first year of operation (2026–2027), with a continuous learning journey through to Senior School (Year 13), leading to IGCSE and A Level pathways. The school follows the National Curriculum for England, adapted for its international context and underpinned by the core values of excellence, curiosity, integrity, community, ambition and responsibility. The school’s mission is to nurture confident, able and responsible young people, prepared to lead happy and fulfilled adult lives and to make a positive contribution to others.

Students benefit from priority access to world-class sports amenities, with professional coaching and opportunities to compete at a high level, developing critical skills for success both on and off the field. High-potential students may join the QE Elite Sports Academy, offering advanced training, performance tracking, and access to regional and international competition. Sport is also central to extra-curricular life through QE Flourish Compete, inter-school leagues, and the QE House programme.

www.qedubaisportscity.com

About the RNCM

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) is one of the world’s most progressive conservatoires. Located in the heart of Manchester, UK, we’re dedicated to providing an outstanding education that propels students into careers as inspiring and versatile musicians, fully equipped for exciting futures both on and off stage. Housing three major performance spaces, the RNCM is also a vibrant live music venue, offering unparalleled opportunities for students to perform to public audiences and to work alongside professional musicians and visiting artists.

Founded in 1973 through the merger of the Royal Manchester College of Music and Northern School of Music, the RNCM was first awarded Royal Patronage in October of its opening year by Her Late Majesty The Queen. It is now home to over 950 students from more than 60 countries and enjoys the Royal Patronage of His Majesty The King.

We’re positioned in the Top 10 for music in the QS World University Rankings, rated Gold in the 2023 Teaching Excellence Framework, and recognised as one of the UK’s leading conservatoires for research. We are also the recipient of six Times Higher Education Awards (Excellence and Innovation in the Arts, Outstanding International Student Strategy, Widening Participation and Outreach Initiative of the Year, Technological and Digital Innovation of the Year, Outstanding Entrepreneurial University, and Outstanding Library Team), two Greater China Awards, a Global Teaching Excellence Spotlight Award, and two Heist Awards.

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/

Press Contact:

Tessy Mathew

Tessy.m@qcomms.ae