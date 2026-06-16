Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, is marking its fifth anniversary following a period of rapid international expansion that has transformed the company into a USD 23 billion global real estate platform serving investors from more than 125 nationalities.

Since launching its first project in Dubai in 2021, Dar Global has expanded across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Spain, Greece and the United Kingdom, establishing a diversified portfolio of luxury residential, hospitality and lifestyle destinations.

The milestone follows a transformational year for the company. In FY2025, Dar Global tripled its Gross Development Value from USD 7.5 billion in FY2024 to USD 23 billion, reflecting the scale and quality of the pipeline it has built across global markets, including five major master-planned communities and a growing portfolio of globally recognised branded residences. Revenue increased by 124% to USD 539 million, while EBITDA reached a record USD 126 million, reflecting strong operational performance and sustained demand across its international portfolio. Today, the company has approximately 6,100 units under construction across 16 projects and maintains a strong financial position, supported by USD 702 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 2025, alongside a recently secured USD 250 million financing facility to support future growth.

Ziad El Chaar, Chief Executive Officer of Dar Global, said: "Over the last five years, we have built a company designed for global citizens, investors who increasingly live, work and invest across multiple countries. What began as a luxury real estate developer has evolved into a diversified platform spanning real estate, hospitality, golf, private clubs, asset management and emerging real estate technologies, developed alongside some of the world's most recognised brands. As we look ahead, our ambition is not simply to build homes, but to create destinations, experiences and ecosystems that define the future of luxury living."

As part of its next phase of growth, Dar Global has expanded into hospitality and entertainment, with luxury hotels under development in Dubai, Riyadh, Muscat and the Maldives. The company is also building a portfolio of golf destinations and private members' clubs across key international markets. In parallel, Dar Global has launched Dar Global Capital Partners, its asset management platform, while advancing initiatives in real estate tokenization as part of its strategy to participate in the future evolution of global real estate investment.

Another defining element of the company's growth has been its partnerships with some of the world's most recognised luxury brands, including The Trump Organization, Automobili Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Pagani, FENDI, ELIE SAAB, Missoni, Mouawad, Marriott Residences, W Hotels and Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts.

The company recently became the first GCC-based business to be upgraded to the ESCC category of the London Stock Exchange, reflecting its commitment to international governance standards and transparency. Looking ahead, Dar Global plans to deepen its focus on asset management, hospitality and technology-enabled real estate solutions while progressing major master communities in Muscat, Riyadh, Jeddah, Southern Spain, with an additional large-scale community planned in Greece.

"We believe we are only at the beginning of our growth journey," El Chaar added. "Our ambition is to continue building one of the world's leading real estate platforms for global citizens while creating long-term value for our investors, partners and customers."

About DarGlobal

DarGlobal PLC (“DAR LN”) is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, W Hotels and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio, encompassing 4200 units completed and under construction, spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

For more information, please visit: www.darglobal.co.uk

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