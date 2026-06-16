Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Trus Holding Group, a rapidly growing multinational conglomerate, has inaugurated its new corporate office at Garhoud Business Center, Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its expansion journey and coinciding with its 20th anniversary celebrations and reinforcing its commitment to strengthening operations across international markets. The office was inaugurated by Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, in the presence of the Chief Guest, Khalil Yassine, former Head of Unilever Arabia. The event was hosted by Chairman and Managing Director Sameer Paravatty, Group President Fahad Bin Saoud Al Twaijry, and Group Director Ali Mohamed Siddiq Al Samti.

Founded in 2006 as an FMCG wholesaler in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Trus Holding Group has grown into a multinational conglomerate operating across five business divisions. The Group manages a diversified portfolio of 12 companies across 7 countries, including the GCC and India. The Group records an annual turnover of USD 1 billion, serves more than 5,000 B2B customers, manages a portfolio of over 1,000 brands, and is supported by over one million square feet of warehousing infrastructure and a fleet of more than 200 vehicles.

Commenting on the occasion, Sameer Paravatty, Managing Director of Trus Holding Group, said, “The inauguration of our new corporate office marks a significant milestone as we celebrate 20 years of growth, resilience, and business excellence since our establishment in 2006. As we scale our footprint across seven nations and manage an expanding portfolio of twelve specialized companies, this strategic hub in Dubai will serve as the core foundation for cross-border collaboration, technological innovation, and sustainable growth across all our business verticals. By centralizing our leadership and corporate strategy, we are better positioned to empower our regional partners, optimize our logistics network, and deliver outcomes for the businesses that trust us daily.”

Operating across five core business divisions comprising Trading, Distribution, International Trade, In-House Brands, and Logistics & Supply Chain, Trus Holding Group has established a strong presence across the GCC. The inauguration of its Dubai corporate office marks a significant milestone, bringing its leadership and corporate functions under one roof while supporting the Group's continued growth across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and regional markets. The new headquarters reflects Trus Holding Group's focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

*Source: AETOSWire

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Sharanya Nair, Ad&M PR