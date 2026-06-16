Dubai, UAE, Massive Media: MMG Group today announced a major evolution in its business model, building on the strong foundation established since its inception in Dubai in 2008. Through its two core divisions, MMG Art Production and MMG Artists, the company is strengthening its integrated creative, marketing, production, and talent representation capabilities to better serve premium brands, artists, and creative partners across the UAE, GCC, and Europe.

Expanding Creative and Marketing Capabilities

As part of this evolution, MMG Art Production is expanding beyond its traditional production focus to become a fully integrated Creative and Marketing division. This development reflects the company's commitment to providing clients with a more comprehensive range of services, including marketing strategy, creative direction, content strategy, brand activations, and end-to-end production.

The expanded offering positions MMG Group as a strategic partner capable of supporting brands throughout the entire creative process, from concept development and brand positioning to execution and content delivery.

Leading this next stage of growth is Ignacio Ocampo, who has played a key role in the development of MMG Art Production. In his expanded role, Ocampo will oversee the division's strategic direction, strengthening the integration between brand strategy, creative development, and visual production.

“Today’s brands need more than production—they need creative partners who can help shape ideas, build narratives, and execute seamlessly across multiple markets. Our expanded Creative & Marketing division allows us to support clients at every stage of that journey, from strategy to final delivery”, said Ignacio Ocampo, head of production and marketing expansion, MMG Group.

Enhancing Artist Representation and Client Services

MMG Group has also introduced a strengthened organizational structure within MMG Artists, designed to support artist development, enhance client services, and provide greater operational focus across its representation business.

The leadership team includes:

Marijke Van Dillen , Head of Artist Management and Bookings for the UK and European markets.

, Head of Artist Management and Bookings for the UK and European markets. Lailas Alghafir , Head of Key Fashion Editorial Clients and Business Development.

, Head of Key Fashion Editorial Clients and Business Development. Nouna Khorasanee, Head of Sales.

The enhanced structure reflects MMG Group's continued commitment to supporting its roster of artists while delivering the high standards of service expected by its growing client base.

Expanding Presence Across Europe

Alongside its service expansion, MMG Group continues to strengthen its international footprint. From its headquarters in Dubai, the company now operates across the GCC and key European creative markets.

Its Shoreditch office in London is fully operational, while activities in Paris continue to grow. The company is also developing its presence in Barcelona as part of its broader European expansion strategy. This growing international network enables MMG Group to connect global talent with premium brands across borders, creating a seamless, cross-cultural creative ecosystem.

About MMG Group

Founded in Dubai in 2008, MMG Group is one of the GCC's leading agencies across artist representation and creative production. Through MMG Artists, the company represents and supports a diverse roster of creatives in the world of photography, style, beauty, film and more. Through MMG Art Production, now expanding into a full Creative and Marketing division, it delivers production, content & marketing strategy, and brand activations for premium brands globally, supported by its sister divisions MMG Models and MMG Talent.