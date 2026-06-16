India's most globally enrolled accredited online K-12 school launches its Global North Cohort, tailored for Indian and South Asian expatriate families across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, providing access to a live, interactive Cambridge education from home.

Dubai: 21K School, India's most globally enrolled accredited online K-12 school, today announced the formal opening of admissions for its Global North Cohort for Academic Year 2026-27. The cohort is designed specifically for Indian and South Asian expatriate families living across the GCC region and offers the British Cambridge Pathway exclusively, with the new academic year batch commencing September 1, 2026.

With Cambridge IGCSE Affiliation No. IA702 and Pearson Edexcel Approved Centre No. 94883, 21K School is the only Indian-origin online school to hold both internationally recognised British curriculum accreditations. The Global North Cohort offers families in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman access to a live, interactive Cambridge education from home in a class of a maximum of 16 learners.

The Global North Cohort addresses a challenge unique to internationally mobile Indian and South Asian families: the disruption to a child's education whenever the family relocates. When a parent working in Dubai moves to Riyadh or from Muscat to Manama, a child enrolled in a physical school must change institutions, lose academic continuity, and rebuild social connections. 21K School's fully online model eliminates this disruption entirely.

The same facilitator, the same classmates, the same Cambridge curriculum, and the same academic progression follow the child wherever the family moves. 21K School currently serves families in 78 countries and 500-plus cities, with over 20,000 active learners and more than one million hours of live learning delivered.

Yeshwanth Raaj Parasmal, Founder and CEO, 21K School Education Private Limited, said, "For the Indian parent raising a child in Dubai, Riyadh, or London, the question is not whether to choose online education. The question is whether the online school they choose has the Cambridge accreditation, the teaching quality, and the institutional seriousness to match the ambition they hold for their child. 21K School answers all three. The Global North Cohort is our commitment to these families. Your child's education will not be disrupted by where your employer sends you next."

Schooling, for long, has looked like a forty-student classroom, a rigid schedule, a long commute, and single-dimensional measures of academic success. But that's not enough for modern-day learners, and it is also futile for families living across borders. 21K School was built to address those pain points. Its Global North Cohort is built on four differentiators that no physical international school in the GCC or broader Global North market can match simultaneously.

First, 21K School holds dual accreditation under Cambridge IGCSE Affiliation No. IA702 and Pearson Edexcel Approved Centre No. 94883, at a fraction of the annual fee charged by leading international schools in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. Second, every live class is capped at a maximum of 16 learners, a structural choice that ensures every facilitator knows every child's name and learning pace. Third, 21K School is the first school in Asia certified as an International Habits of Mind Learning Community of Excellence, with 16 cognitive dispositions embedded in every live Cambridge class. Fourth, the proprietary FLOWW framework measures student success across seven dimensions, namely Academic, Health, Relationships, Career, Financial, Impact, and Spiritual and Purpose, going well beyond grades to prepare the whole child for the world.

"What we have built for the Global North Cohort is not only an online version of a Cambridge classroom. It is a learning environment where every child is tracked individually, every facilitator is Cambridge-certified, and every live session is designed to develop the cognitive habits and character dimensions that make a young person ready for the world,” Aruna Shetty, Head of Academics, 21K School Education Private Limited, said.

The Global North Cohort is designed for families in every GCC city, from the largest to the most remote. All live classes run in Gulf Standard Time (GST, UTC+4) for UAE families and Arabia Standard Time (AST, UTC+3) for Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, with morning and afternoon batch options available. Seats are limited to 16 learners per live batch. Parents are encouraged to enquire early to secure preferred batch timings. For admissions enquiries, visit www.21kschool.com or write to admissions@21kschool.com.

About 21K School

21K School is India’s most globally enrolled accredited online K-12 school, redefining the future of learning through a flexible, technology-enabled and student-centric education model. Founded in June 2020 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, 21K School has rapidly emerged as a leading online schooling platform with 20,000+ active learners across 78+ countries and 500+ cities worldwide.

With a strong academic ecosystem supported by 280+ academic professionals and over 1 million hours of live learning delivered, 21K School offers internationally recognised curricula and learning pathways designed for globally mobile families, aspiring achievers, homeschoolers, athletes, performers, entrepreneurs, and future-ready learners.

21K School is affiliated with Cambridge Assessment International Education (Affiliation No. IA702), Pearson Edexcel Approved Centre (No. 94883), and NIOS, which is recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The institution is also the first school in Asia to be certified as a Habits of Mind Learning Community of Excellence, reinforcing its commitment toward nurturing critical thinking, adaptability, creativity, emotional intelligence and lifelong learning capabilities.

What differentiates 21K School globally is its holistic framework that defines student success across seven dimensions: Academic Excellence, Health & Wellbeing, Relationships, Career Readiness, Financial Awareness, Impact & Contribution, and Spirituality & Purpose.

The school’s digital-first ecosystem is powered by its proprietary e-Campus App, available on both Android and iOS platforms, alongside the ParentHub ERP Portal, which enables real-time access to attendance, learner progress, facilitator observations, schedules and academic updates for parents and guardians.

By combining global curricula, personalised learning experiences, future-focused skill development and a borderless classroom environment, 21K School continues to shape a new generation of confident, self-driven and globally aware learners.