Dubai, UAE - Al-Futtaim Contracting has been awarded the construction contract for 142 ultra-luxury villas at Eden Hills, the landmark residential development by H&H in Dubai, further strengthening its presence in the UAE’s high-value residential sector.

Scheduled for completion in 2028, the development comprises four bespoke 5-bedroom villa typologies, Vera, Mira, Maia, and Bella. Architecture is designed by Loci, with interiors curated by Studio M. Al-Futtaim Contracting has been appointed as the main contractor responsible for delivering these villas across the development.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Shahab Lutfi, Chairman of H&H, Miltos Bosinis, CEO of H&H, and Murali S, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Contracting, marking another milestone in Al-Futtaim Contracting’s growing portfolio of premium residential and lifestyle developments across the UAE.

Located within one of Dubai’s most sought-after emerging residential destinations, Eden Hills has been designed as a nature-led community that blends contemporary architecture with landscaped surroundings, wellness-driven living, and expansive green spaces. The masterplan features exclusive five- and six-bedroom villas set across distinct neighbourhoods connected by a Central Wadi and pedestrian-friendly community environment, reflecting a growing demand for low-density, design-led living in Dubai.

Commenting on the partnership, Murali S, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Contracting, said: “Eden Hills represents a new benchmark for ultra-luxury residential living in Dubai, combining thoughtful design, nature-led planning, and exceptional quality standards. We are proud to partner with H&H on a project of this scale and significance, which reflects the continued evolution of Dubai’s premium real estate market. Through our expertise in delivering large-scale and high-quality developments, we look forward to bringing this vision to life while reinforcing our commitment to craftsmanship, reliability, and excellence in execution.”

Shahab Lutfi, Chairman of H&H added: “At H&H, we are committed to working with partners who share our vision for quality, innovation, and excellence in execution. The appointment of Al-Futtaim Contracting marks an important step forward in the delivery of Eden Hills, a community designed to redefine upscale living through thoughtful architecture, expansive green spaces, and a strong connection to nature. As we continue to shape one of Dubai’s most distinctive residential communities, this partnership with Al-Futtaim Contracting will support bringing this vision to life and create enduring value for generations.”

This appointment reflects Al-Futtaim Contracting’s continued growth within the premium residential sector, building on its strong track record in delivering large-scale, high-quality developments across the UAE. As a fully integrated, end-to-end specialist division of Al-Futtaim Real Estate, Al-Futtaim Contracting brings together an unmatched suite of solutions, products, and services spanning construction, engineering, technologies, and facilities management. Backed by over 50 years of expertise, the company continues to be a Partner of Possibilities, supporting the evolution of Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape through communities that prioritise craftsmanship, quality, sustainability, and long-term value.

About Al-Futtaim Contracting

Al-Futtaim Contracting is a fully integrated, end-to-end specialist division of Al-Futtaim Real Estate in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt, offering an unmatched suite of solutions, products and services within the Construction, Engineering, Technologies and Facilities Management industries for over 50 years. As a company built on strong partnerships, Al-Futtaim Contracting embraces the Partners of Possibilities framework, which underscores our long-standing collaboration with global industry leaders to deliver sustainable, high-quality projects.

The Construction division delivers comprehensive building and civil contracting services, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide cost-optimized solutions for sectors including industrial, commercial, and residential projects.

The Engineering division specializes in Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) solutions, fire life safety, elevator & escalator services and trading services, ensuring high industry standards and innovative engineering practices.

The Technologies division offers digital transformation and IT infrastructure solutions, enabling clients to harness the latest technologies such as IoT and cybersecurity to optimize operations.

The Facilities Management division provides sustainable energy management, HVAC maintenance, and property upkeep, ensuring the smooth operation and longevity of assets.

Products, services, and solutions across all four verticals are supported by comprehensive after-sales care, including project management, installation, testing, commissioning, and after-sales maintenance contracts.

Our commitment to excellence is reinforced by partnerships with world-renowned brands such as TOTO, Hitachi, Toshiba, Panasonic, LG, Microsoft, and Cisco. These collaborations, grounded in the Partners of Possibilities ethos, reflect Al-Futtaim Contracting’s dedication to maintaining the highest international standards while continuously driving innovation and growth. This collective ambition has shaped iconic projects and advanced communities, underscoring our vision for the future.

About H&H

H&H is a Dubai-based developer and asset manager, pioneering the benchmark for curated, elevated developments. Since 2007, H&H has forged its reputation for design excellence, enduring value, and an unwavering standard of quality.

H&H’s highly selective portfolio delivers developments that make a discreet yet undeniable impact, guided by exceptional craftsmanship, prime locations, and meaningful partnerships. Every project is built with intention, reflecting a strategic curation that has introduced world-renowned brands like Four Seasons, Aman, Janu and Rosewood to Dubai, while establishing its own industry-defining homegrown brand, Eden House, aiming to set a new standard for value-driven excellence in branded residences.

As Dubai progresses toward its 2040 vision, H&H remains at the forefront, shaping the future with considered, impactful developments. With a portfolio that includes private residences, commercial properties, communities, and hospitality destinations, H&H operates with a long-term mindset. The company is committed to creating definitive urban benchmarks across the city, delivering unprecedented destinations and unparalleled lifestyle experiences. Through its forward-thinking and innovative approach, H&H consistently raises industry standards for high-end developments, building lasting value and contributing significantly to Dubai’s evolving landscape.

For more information, visit www.h-h.ae

ABOUT EDEN HILLS

Eden Hills is a residential community located beside Dubai Hills in Dubai, developed by H&H.

Designed to belong to generations to come, Eden Hills brings together architecture, landscape, and planning to create a setting where families can grow, evolve, and remain across generations.

Arranged across three districts and connected by a signature landscaped boulevard, the community is centred around a natural wadi and a network of green spaces. The villas are shaped with contemporary clarity, positioned within the landscape to offer privacy, calm, and a natural sense of ease. Tree-lined walkways, neighbourhood parks, and shared environments support everyday life, encouraging connection, movement, and time spent outdoors.

A place of enduring excellence, where timeless design and natural surroundings shape a lasting sense of home.

For more information, visit www.edenhills.ae