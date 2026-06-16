Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious luxury and regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and AMAALA, has officially brought its second flagship destination to life. In a milestone for the Kingdom’s tourism sector, RSG has welcomed its first guests at AMAALA, an integrated wellness haven, with the opening of Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay.

This landmark launch signifies the transition of AMAALA into a live destination. Set along the pristine shoreline of Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast, the resort serves as the anchor for the destination’s ultra-luxury wellness ecosystem and sets a new global benchmark for regenerative tourism.

“The debut of our first resort at AMAALA is a moment of realization for us. By delivering this world-class asset to market on schedule, we are demonstrating that regenerative development can combine commercial ambition with meaningful environmental and social impact, while establishing Saudi Arabia as a premier global destination for luxury wellness. This is just the first chapter. We look forward to welcoming our first guests, opening more resorts, and seeing AMAALA emerge as one of the world’s most distinctive luxury wellness destinations,” said John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global.

Designed by Dubai-based U+A architects, Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA blends multi-generational luxury offerings with state-of-the-art sustainable infrastructure. Operating in strict alignment with RSG’s industry-leading regenerative tourism principles, the property is powered by 100% renewable energy and supported by advanced, zero-waste management systems designed to minimize environmental impact, while actively contributing to local conservation.

The new Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA offers a suite of world-class facilities, including:

Ultra-luxury accommodation: 202 elegantly designed guest rooms, suites, and garden villas, all with spectacular views of the Red Sea, as well as 26 ultra-exclusive branded private residential villas, ranging from 552 to over 1,000 square meters, each featuring its own private pool.

Luxury wellness and fitness: The 2,095-square-meter HYLIAA Wellness & Spa (named for the Arabic word for “elegant beauty”) is complemented by a 511-square-meter premium fitness hub where guests can engage in bespoke wellness journeys guided by international specialists, such as sound healing and beachside yoga.

Decadent gastronomy: A rich selection of six open-air dining venues includes the signature Middle Eastern coastal restaurant, MAA Social, and the cliffside ROCK BAAR jutting over a private cove.

Elite family amenities: Five resort pools, a pristine 900-meter private beach and a fully supervised “Kids for All Seasons” program is provided as well as a dedicated, high-tech teenager club.

Corporate and private events: Over 1,000 square meters of flexible, state-of-the-art event space designed to host elite executive retreats, destination weddings, and international corporate summits.

An interconnected destination ecosystem: Seamless integration into the broader Triple Bay community: guests can enjoy dedicated tours of the groundbreaking Corallium Marine Life Institute designed by Foster + Partners, as well as access to the prestigious AMAALA Yacht Club and the Marina Village’s high-end retail and dining options.

The launch of Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay represents the first of nine world-class resorts scheduled to welcome guests at the destination this year, as RSG continues to rapidly redefine the global luxury tourism landscape.

For more information, please contact:

Jack Williams, Director, Corporate Affairs

Email: Jack.Williams@RedSeaGlobal.com