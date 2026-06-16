Riyadh: “Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company” (JOSLOC) and “Leader Express” company have agreed to expand co‑branded service centers across Saudi Arabia, offering Leader Express’s expertise in vehicle maintenance alongside Shell’s globally recognized products. The arrangement aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s targets for the automotive services sector.

The partnership combines Shell's global lubricants expertise with Leader Express’s operational expertise in managing quick-service centers in the Kingdom, delivering an integrated experience that lets customers maintain their vehicles under one roof. From engine oil changes to periodical maintenance services, customers receive Shell's globally recognized products.

The collaboration will also support the gradual expansion of Leader Express's co-branded service center network across the Kingdom, improving customers’ access to reliable autocare at strategic locations.

Fahad Al-Qahtani, CEO of Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company, said:

“This partnership with Leader Express strengthens the availability of co‑branded service centers in the Kingdom and gives motorists a more integrated experience. By combining Shell’s products with Leader Express’s operational expertise, motorists will receive reliable, high‑quality service that meets the needs of their vehicles and supports the sector’s growth.”

Faisal Khatem Al-Zahrani, CEO of Leader Express Company, added:

“Partnering with Al Jomaih and Shell, the leading global supplier of finished lubricants for 19 consecutive years, lets us offer customers professional maintenance and high-quality Shell products in one location. We share a commitment to quality and safety, and we will develop the centers in phases to become a preferred destination for autocare in Saudi Arabia.”