Dubai, UAE / Montreal, Canada — Gulf Wings, the Dubai-based aircraft management company, has announced the delivery and addition of a Bombardier Global 8000 to the managed fleet of BUA Group. This adds to a growing fleet Gulf Wings operates on behalf of one of Africa's most consequential conglomerates and represents the most significant aircraft in that portfolio to date.

The aircraft management agreement reflects the deepening operational partnership between Gulf Wings and BUA Group's expanding international footprint across Africa and beyond.

The private jet was delivered at Bombardier's completion centre in Montreal, Canada, and will enter service in the coming days under Gulf Wings' management from its UAE base.

The Bombardier Global 8000 is the world's longest-range business jet ever produced, with a certified range of 8,000 nautical miles, and is the world's fastest business jet, with an official top speed of Mach 0.95. It is the fastest civilian aircraft in operation since the supersonic Concorde.

Its signature four-zone cabin offers a private suite, living area, dining space, and dedicated office, setting a new standard for ultra-long-range travel and combining the operational reach of a commercial aircraft with the privacy and refinement demanded by global principals.

The Global 8000 becomes the crown jewel of the aircraft portfolio that Gulf Wings manages for BUA Group. Operating a diverse range of sectors including mining, food processing, cement manufacturing, port operations, construction and oil and gas, BUA Group is one of Nigeria's largest conglomerates with a continental footprint spanning West Africa and beyond. As the conglomerate has expanded its operations across the region, so too has its aviation requirements grown, with Gulf Wings managing the fleet to match.

Khaldoun Ghalayini, Managing Director, Gulf Wings: "Receiving this aircraft from Mr. Rabiu, a client we have had the privilege of serving for four years, is not just a business milestone for us. It is a reflection of everything we have built Gulf Wings on over the past 17 years. In this industry, the average client stays with their management company for around three years. Our clients stay for the lifetime of their aircraft, and often beyond it. That does not happen through contracts or pricing. It happens because we treat every aircraft as if it were our own, and every principal as if they were our only client. Mr. Rabiu trusted us with his first jet, and he trusts us with his most extraordinary one. That continuity is what we are most proud of."

Abdulsamad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman, BUA Group: "In everything I do, relationships come before transactions. That is a principle I have held since the beginning of my career. Gulf Wings has never given me reason to second-guess this partnership, and when you are running businesses across multiple countries at the pace BUA demands, that kind of trust is not a small thing. This aircraft is the most capable we have ever operated, and I am proud it is managed by our partners in the UAE. Our presence here reflects where Africa's most ambitious businesses are heading and our commitment to building real bridges between Africa and the world."

About Gulf Wings Gulf Wings is a UAE-based aircraft management company established in 2009. The company manages a fleet of ten aircraft and operates the largest Bombardier fleet in the Middle East. Gulf Wings provides full-spectrum aircraft management services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and corporate principals across the Middle East and Africa, specialising in complex, multi-jurisdiction operations for principals whose businesses span multiple countries and continents. Its services cover aircraft management and charter, crew management , technical and regulatory consultancy and entry into service support. The company assigns dedicated crews to each principal, provides open-book financial reporting, and has built deep regional expertise across some of the most demanding aviation environments in the world. Established client relationships averaging well above industry norms reflect a management model built on continuity, transparency, and personalised service.

About BUA Group BUA Group is one of Africa's largest industrial conglomerates, with interests spanning cement production, food processing, sugar refining, and manufacturing. Founded and chaired by Abdul Samad Rabiu, BUA Group operates across Nigeria and internationally, generating revenues in excess of $2.6 billion annually.

Media Contact Heba Korayem PR Consultant, HConsult on behalf of Gulf Wings heba@hconsult.me | +971508976836 www.hconsult.me