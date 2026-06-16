Arab Finance: Fayoum Gas, a subsidiary of Valmore Holding, has carried out an environmental awareness and clean-up campaign at Wadi El Rayan Protected Area in Fayoum Governorate as part of activities marking World Environment Day 2026, as per a press release.

The event brought together representatives from Fayoum Governorate, the Environmental Affairs Agency in Fayoum, Wadi El Rayan Protected Area, local NGOs, civil society organizations, and employees from Fayoum Gas and its parent company Valmore Holding.

The campaign focused on environmental awareness and conservation, with activities designed to encourage responsible environmental practices among visitors, local community members, and company employees. Participants also took part in clean-up efforts within the protected area.

The initiative included activities highlighting the environmental and tourism significance of Wadi El Rayan and Lake Qarun, both of which are among Fayoum Governorate's best-known natural sites.

The campaign forms part of its corporate social responsibility program and ongoing cooperation with government bodies and civil society organizations on environmental issues.

Commenting on the campaign, Mahmoud Hamdy, Chairman and CEO of Fayoum Gas, said: "Through this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to playing an active role in environmental protection and raising awareness of the importance of preserving natural reserves, in support of the efforts of both the Egyptian state and Fayoum Governorate to safeguard natural resources and promote eco-tourism."

"This initiative builds on tangible results achieved across our operations. During 2025, we reduced electricity consumption by 14.4%, lowered gasoline consumption by 4.9%, and reduced CO? emissions by 5.9% compared to the previous year. The company also obtained ISO 50001 certification, reflecting our commitment to integrating energy efficiency and sustainability principles into our daily practices while working closely with all stakeholders to preserve Fayoum's natural heritage for future generations," Hamdy added.

For his part, Jon Rokk, CEO of Valmore Holding, said: "This initiative is a clear example of how that philosophy is translated into tangible impact through our portfolio companies by supporting environmental protection, raising climate awareness, and encouraging community participation. [...] Fayoum Gas' initiative at Wadi El Rayan reflects this approach in action and embodies our commitment to investing in a more sustainable future."

Established in 2000. Fayoum Gas operates under concession agreements with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS). The company is responsible for financing, constructing, operating, maintaining, and developing natural gas infrastructure across Fayoum Governorate.

It manages a concession covering the governorate through a pipeline network exceeding 3,000 kilometers, supplying natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.