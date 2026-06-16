QFC supports 44,178 jobs across Qatar’s economy, up 34% since 2022

Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre, published its Economic Impact Assessment Report showing that QFC contributed to 2.2% of total GDP and 3.5% of non-oil GDP. These figures represent a 13% increase in GVA compared to 2022, reflecting QFC's growing role as a driver of economic activity in Qatar.

QFC's contribution to Qatar's economy extends well beyond its immediate operations, flowing through multiple layers of economic activity. The direct activity of QFC-registered firms, which collectively managed USD 41.6 billion in assets and generated USD 5.8 billion in revenues in 2024, is only part of the picture. The ripple effect of their local procurement and the spending power of their employees further amplify QFC's overall economic footprint across sectors such as retail, housing, and services.

The report also highlights the growing scale of economic activity within the QFC ecosystem, with QFC-registered firms employing 44,178 people across Qatar in 2024, representing an increase of 34% since 2022. This growth reflects the expanding base of firms choosing to establish and grow their operations through QFC, drawn by its enabling business environment and access to Qatar's dynamic market. Growth has been particularly strong in consultancy, digital, media, insurance, corporate banking, and holding companies.

Beyond these figures, the report reflects QFC’s structural role as a gateway connecting international investors and businesses to Qatar, facilitating access to capital and supporting knowledge transfer across sectors.

QFC's 2024 Economic Impact Report is available in full at www.qfc.qa.

About Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

@QFCAuthority | #QFCMeansBusiness.

Media Contact

QFC Corporate Communications

Rasha Kamaleddine | r.kamaleddine@qfc.qa