Muscat: Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company, has extended a Shariah-compliant working capital facility to Al Zahr Shopping Center, a business operating in the retail and wholesale trading sector. The support reflects Sharakah’s continued commitment to enabling SMEs across a wide range of sectors and strengthening their ability to pursue sustainable growth.

Located in Izki, Al Zahr Shopping Center specializes in household goods, kitchenware, and daily-use utensils, offering a broad selection of products sourced from internationally recognised brands. The business serves local consumers by providing quality products that meet a variety of household and lifestyle needs.

The Shariah-compliant working capital facility will support the purchase of additional inventory, enabling the business to strengthen stock availability, expand its product range, and respond more effectively to customer demand.

Speaking on the support extended, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, said, “Sharakah remains committed to supporting SMEs across diverse sectors by providing financing solutions that strengthen operational capabilities and support long-term growth. Our support for Al Zahr Shopping Center reflects our continued focus on enabling local enterprises to enhance their competitiveness and meet evolving market needs.”

Khalid Sulaiman Al Rawahi, owner of of Al Zahr Shopping Center said, “The support provided by Sharakah will help us strengthen our inventory capacity and improve our ability to serve customers with a broader product offering. This working capital facility supports our growth ambitions and enhances our ability to respond to increasing market demand.”

The support reflects Sharakah’s continued role in empowering Omani businesses through tailored financing solutions that strengthen operational resilience and contribute to sustainable economic development.

About Sharakah

Sharakah, among Oman’s first SME development initiatives has been fostering the entrepreneurial spirit since 1998 when it was incorporated by Royal Decree No. (76/98). Since its inception, Sharakah has provided support to a substantial number of projects in different sectors through awareness, training programs, financial support, consultation services and more. Playing a strategic role in the SMEs ecosystem in the Sultanate and making a positive impact is Sharakah’s vision, and its strategies revolve around the objectives of benefitting the Omani SME sector.

Contact

Mohammed Al Farsi

Marketing Specialist

Email: info@sharakah.om

Phone: 24479300

WhatsApp: 00968 99793979