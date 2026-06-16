Abu Dhabi, UAE: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, in collaboration with ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of ADGM, launched the new edition of ‘Ruwad Al Ain Bootcamp,’ a government-backed initiative designed to equip Emiratis in Al Ain with the entrepreneurial mindset, practical skills, mentorship, and industry exposure needed to transform ideas into scalable and future-ready ventures.

From 8 to 12 June 2026 at MZN Hub Al Ain, the five-day immersive bootcamp built on the momentum of the previous edition by deepening participants’ engagement with Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and creating direct pathways into innovation‑driven sectors that are strategically important to Al Ain’s economic future.

Led by Khalifa Fund and powered by the ADGM Academy, the programme aligned with the UAE’s future economic priorities and combines hands-on learning with real-world business challenges. Aspiring Emirati entrepreneurs had the opportunity to strengthen their business ideas and entrepreneurial mindset through immersive learning, tailored mentorship, sector-driven challenges, and access to the wider MZN ecosystem.

This year’s edition placed a strong emphasis on four priority sectors - Agritech, Light Manufacturing, AI & Cyber, and Culture & Tourism - each of which plays a critical role in shaping Al Ain’s long‑term development.

By integrating these sectors into the programme, the bootcamp ensured participants develop solutions that are not only innovative, but also directly relevant to Al Ain’s economic identity, diversification priorities, and long‑term competitiveness.

With support from government-led entities, the bootcamp created new pathways for UAE Nationals to scale their entrepreneurial ambitions and careers, reflecting a shared commitment of Khalifa Fund and ADGM Academy to advance entrepreneurial talent, support innovation in Al Ain, and contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-based and diversified economy.

Hosted at MZN Hub Al Ain, the bootcamp provided participants with hands-on tools to identify, validate, and pitch high-impact business solutions. Participants gained practical experience in team building, business modelling, prototyping, and pitching, delivered through a high-energy applied learning format.

The programme also provided direct engagement with sector experts, mentors, and industry partners, who supported participants in developing solutions linked to real challenge statements. Through this approach, participants gained practical exposure to priority industries while building the confidence, networks, and entrepreneurial capabilities required to bring their ideas to life.

On the final day of the bootcamp, participants pitched their solutions before a panel of experts, with three winning teams set to receive continued post-programme support. This will include six months of curated one-to-one mentorship with locally based experts focused on refining their problem-solution fit, validating target customers, and aligning their ventures with priority sectors. They will also gain exclusive access to MZN Hub Al Ain’s modern co-working facilities, including bookable meeting rooms, 3D printing labs, and a high-tech podcast studio.

In addition, winning teams received accelerated entry into the second edition of the Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition, a platform spotlighting innovative startups across Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors.

H.E. Khalifa Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector at Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “The Ruwad Al Ain Bootcamp reflects Khalifa Fund’s commitment to supporting and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs in Al Ain by equipping them with the skills, guidance, and insights needed to build sustainable ventures capable of adapting to future challenges and opportunities. The programme forms part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem and foster a culture of innovation, helping transform promising ideas into ventures with lasting economic impact. By empowering national talent, we are developing the next generation of business leaders and enhancing their capacity for innovation and their ability to identify and pursue high-potential opportunities, thereby supporting the growth of Abu Dhabi’s knowledge-based economy."

Ali Al Mehairi, Senior Executive Director Business Enablement, at ADGM Academy and Research Centre, said, “The impact of applied learning and industry collaboration is critical to empowering UAE Nationals with future-ready entrepreneurial skills. Through the Ruwad Al Ain Bootcamp, we are combining practical exposure with venture creation, mentorship, and innovation-led problem-solving skills, while connecting talented participants to the wider MZN ecosystem and long-term growth opportunities. Our overall goal remains rooted in contributing to the UAE’s innovation agenda.”



Through the Ruwad Al Ain Bootcamp, Khalifa Fund and ADGM Academy are strengthening access to entrepreneurship-focused support in Al Ain, helping UAE Nationals move from early-stage ideas to market-ready solutions through mentorship, skills development, and ecosystem engagement.

About ADGM Academy

ADGM Academy (ADGMA) is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi - ADGM.

ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGMA was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGMA has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organisations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied-based research relevant to the financial industry, focusing on future-driven trends.

For media queries, please contact:

E: media@adgm.com

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

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Email: media@adgm.com

About Khalifa Fund

Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation under the Government of Abu Dhabi focused on entrepreneurial development. Its mandate is to develop and foster a culture of entrepreneurship, encourage innovation, and provide support and assistance through a balanced ecosystem for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the UAE.

The Fund was established in 2007 under Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

For more information about the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, please visit our website: www.khalifafund.ae