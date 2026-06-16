The MoU aims to support the growth of the DMCC Crypto Centre through education programmes, hackathons and industry engagement.

It seeks to open pathways for Tether to become a DMCC ecosystem partner, extending benefits to member companies.

It also aligns with DMCC’s strategy to position Dubai at the centre of next-generation trade and financial infrastructure.

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry, to potentially deepen collaboration across blockchain infrastructure, digital assets and tokenised finance.

The memorandum outlines a framework for collaboration to accelerate Tether’s support for blockchain-based communication and payment infrastructure within DMCC, as well as advisory engagement related to tokenisation, crypto payments, blockchain applications, and digital asset settlements. The MoU establishes a defined pathway for both parties to become official ecosystem partners across relevant communication channels, websites, events, and publications.

Under the framework, both organisations aim to collaborate on educational programmes, industry events, hackathons, and broader ecosystem engagement to support the continued growth of Dubai’s digital asset sector and the development initiatives associated with the DMCC Crypto Centre. Tether intends to engage with DMCC's community of more than 26,000 member companies through knowledge-sharing initiatives and potential member benefits.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Global trade is entering a new era where financial infrastructure, payments and asset ownership are increasingly moving onto digital rails. Stablecoins are already processing trillions of dollars in transaction value, while tokenisation is beginning to reshape how real-world assets are financed and transferred across borders. Dubai has acted early to establish the regulatory clarity and infrastructure needed to support this shift, and DMCC is playing a central role in connecting these technologies with global commerce. Through our agreement with Tether, we will explore new avenues for collaboration across blockchain infrastructure, digital payments and tokenisation, marking a further step in scaling innovation and strengthening Dubai’s position at the centre of the global digital economy.”

Paolo Ardoino, CEO, Tether, said: “The UAE is actively shaping how digital asset infrastructure is adopted across global markets and integrated into real economic activity. By combining our expertise with DMCC’s mission, we are focused on accelerating the practical use of blockchain technology across areas such as tokenization and education, and supporting the development of real-world applications, tools, and frameworks that enable broader participation in digital markets.”

DMCC continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading ecosystems for Web3 and emerging technologies. Today, DMCC is home to over 26,000 member companies, including more than 4,000 technology firms. This reflects DMCC’s broader strategy to position Dubai as a leading global hub where commodities, capital and technologies converge. Through its specialised ecosystems spanning global commodities, technology and finance, DMCC continues to build the infrastructure and commercial connectivity required to support the future of international trade.

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About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. As a single economic platform where commodities, capital and technologies converge, DMCC enables companies to access high-growth markets and global opportunity at scale. Through specialised industry ecosystems, flexible commercial and property solutions and direct access to expertise, partners and talent, we make it easier for our members to do business from one of the world’s most strategically positioned trading hubs. This is why DMCC is home to over 26,000 multinationals and high-impact startups, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae

About Tether and USD₮

Tether is a pioneer in stablecoin technology, driven by a mission to revolutionize the global financial landscape and provide accessible, secure, and efficient financial, communication, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.