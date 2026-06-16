Partnership targets the production of ROX vehicles valued at USD 500 million through Egypt-based operations

Cairo – In a landmark strategic move set to reshape the investment landscape, automotive manufacturing sector, and the localization of smart mobility technologies in Egypt and the region, Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investments (ESI) announced the launch of ROX ESI Egypt through a strategic partnership with ROX, the global AI technology company with presence in more than 40 countries worldwide. Through ROX ESI Egypt, ROX is entering Egypt as a strategic partner and shareholder for the first time, reflecting the country’s growing importance within the company’s regional and global expansion plans. The new joint venture leverages substantial business and industrial capabilities of both parties, making Egypt a key regional strategic, manufacturing, and logistics hub for ROX across the region.

The partnership agreement was signed during an official launch ceremony at Abdeen Palace, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh; Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade; and H.E. Eng. Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry; Eng. Hisham Ezz Elarab, Chairman of Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investments; Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, Board Member of Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investments; and Mr. Jarvis Yan, the Founder and CEO of ROX. The partnership agreement was signed by Eng. Mohamed Saleh, Group CEO of Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investments, and Mr. Harry wang, Chief Financial Officer at ROX. The ceremony brought together an elite gathering of policymakers, business leaders, and investors.

ROX ESI Egypt: Significant Economic Impact and Large-Scale Production Ambitions

ROX ESI Egypt represents ROX’s first direct investment through ROX Abu Dhabi, the company’s international headquarters, with the new entity serving as the brand’s official representative and manufacturer in the Egyptian market. This underscores ROX’s long-term commitment to Egypt as a regional manufacturing and export hub and a center for brand expansion. The new company also plans to expand into regional markets and beyond, becoming the first entity in Egypt to manufacture smart luxury electric vehicles. Beyond conventional vehicle assembly, ROX ESI Egypt aims to actively develop the local automotive supply chain and component manufacturing sector, thereby maximizing the project’s long-term economic impact while establishing a fully integrated, sustainable production ecosystem.

In line with the National Industrial Strategy 2026–2030 to expand industrial exports, the partnership aims to manufacture ROX vehicles with a total value of up to USD 500 million through Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investments’ manufacturing facilities in Egypt. Production is expected to begin in 2027 and will be implemented in phases, beginning with the manufacture of 5,000 vehicles to serve both the growing domestic and regional demand, followed by a second phase that will increase production capacity to 10,000 vehicles.

A Partnership Built for Sustainable Investment

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Hisham Ezz Elarab, Chairman of Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investments, stated: “The launch of ROX ESI Egypt marks the beginning of a long-term strategic alliance with a global partner that shares our vision and ambition to invest in Egypt’s promising market and great potential.” He added: “By combining ROX’s global technology and product innovation with Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investments’ industrial capabilities and market expertise, we aim to create a world-class automotive platform that delivers exceptional value to customers while supporting the growth of local industries and supply chains”.

Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, Board Member of Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investments, commented: “This partnership represents a true turning point in localizing advanced automotive manufacturing. Beyond production, it creates opportunities for technology transfer, local skills development, and the strengthening of a competitive industrial ecosystem.” He added: “Egypt’s strategic location provides a strong foundation for becoming a key regional manufacturing hub serving the region. Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to reducing import dependency while generating sustainable export revenues in line with Egypt Vision 2030 and its comprehensive development goals.”

Jarvis, the Founder and CEO of ROX, said at the signing ceremony, " Egypt's strategic location and growing industrial capabilities make it an important partner in ROX long-term development across Africa. Together with ESI, we are combining global technology expertise with local industrial capabilities to build a long-term foundation for growth, innovation and value creation in Egypt and across Africa.”

For his part, Eng. Mohamed Saleh, Group CEO of Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investments (ESI), said: “We operate with a clear and long-term vision aimed not only at meeting the needs of the local market, but also at reinforcing Egypt’s position as a leading regional investment and export hub for new energy vehicle manufacturing. Our partnership with ROX reflects our shared ambition to contribute to the next phase of Egypt's industrial development to serve regional markets and beyond”.

Knowledge Transfer and Operational Integration

The partnership places strong emphasis on knowledge transfer and the development of Egyptian talent, by providing advanced technical and technological expertise, while implementing the highest global standards. Engineers and technicians will receive specialized training programs on the latest digital manufacturing technologies, smart electric vehicle maintenance and development systems, and sustainable mobility solutions.

To ensure an exceptional customer experience, ROX ESI Egypt will collaborate with its existing distributor network while maintaining a robust distribution platform and advanced service centers that meet the highest international standards. This will ensure comprehensive maintenance solutions, flexible sales channels, availability of genuine spare parts, and smart technical services that meet the expectations of ROX vehicle owners.

Extensive Industrial Capabilities and World-Class Infrastructure

ROX ESI Egypt’s remarkable launch is supported by the solid industrial and investment foundations of Elsewedy Electric Group, through its sister company Elsewedy Capital, which brings more than 80 years of excellence, 31 production facilities worldwide, and operations serving over 110 export markets. These capabilities are complemented by Ezz Elarab Group’s distinguished 50-year legacy of leadership and innovation in Egypt’s automotive sector, during which it successfully established exclusive partnerships with some of the world’s most prestigious automotive brands.

This combination of expertise is reflected in Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investments’ operational capabilities, including USD 100 million in automotive-focused investments and its flagship manufacturing facility in 6th of October City, which boasts an annual production capacity of approximately 40,000 vehicles, and robust growth plans to reach 80,000 vehicles. The facility is equipped to manufacture and assemble conventional and electric vehicles, as well as automotive parts and components in Egypt, supporting the group’s long-term strategy of expanding its regional footprint, strengthening industrial investment in the automotive and feeder industries, and delivering world-class products aligned with the rapid evolution of eco-friendly mobility.

The local production of ROX vehicles by ROX ESI Egypt also supports Egypt’s broader objectives to expedite the adoption of electric mobility solutions, specifically electric vehicles, reduce dependence on conventional fuels, enhance environmental sustainability, lower carbon emissions, and enhance the country’s position as a center for automotive manufacturing and exports with products proudly carrying the “Made in Egypt” label at the forefront of regional and international markets.