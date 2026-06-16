Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sanadak, the Ombudsman Unit for the United Arab Emirates, has reaffirmed the importance of its partnership with the World Bank Group, focused on enhancing its services and strengthening its operational efficiency in line with international best practices. This comes within the framework of the agreement between the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and the World Bank Group, which was announced on 12 June 2026.

Under the agreement, the World Bank Group will provide Sanadak with a range of tailored services. These include a comprehensive review of existing operations to assess and evaluate the banking and insurance dispute resolution framework. The agreement also provides for the delivery of foundational and advanced training programs for employees of Sanadak, aimed at further strengthening their capabilities in handling disputes, and strengthening consumer confidence.

Faiza Alawadhi, CEO and Managing Director of Sanadak, said: “We take great pride in our strategic partnership with the World Bank Group, which marks a significant milestone in enhancing our operational efficiency and advancing our performance in line with leading international best practices. These efforts underscore our ongoing commitment to delivering fair, transparent, and effective dispute resolution mechanisms, while strengthening the protection of financial consumer rights.”

Ousmane Dione, Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan at the World Bank Group, said:" We look forward to partnering with Sanadak to strengthen financial consumer protection. Through targeted capacity building and more efficient dispute resolution between consumers and financial institutions, we hope to build a fair and trusted financial system."

About the Ombudsman Unit for the UAE (Sanadak)

Established in 2023, Sanadak—the Ombudsman Unit for the UAE—is an independent entity with full legal authority and the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa.

Sanadak provides a fair, transparent, and efficient mechanism for resolving complaints submitted by consumers against licensed financial institutions, strengthening trust in the UAE’s financial services sector.

Sanadak operates within the regulatory frameworks issued by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, supporting the financial consumer protection system in the UAE.

For more information and inquiries, please contact:

Sanadak

Maryam Alameeri, Head of Marketing and Communication

Email: Maryam.alameeri@sanadak.gov.ae

APCO Worldwide

Faten el Khalil

Email: felkhalil@apcoworldwide.com