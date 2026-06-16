Qatar's stable institutions, forward-looking policy environment, and commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030 create strong conditions for long-term investment and sustained client partnerships.

Doha, Qatar — Boston Consulting Group (BCG) today announced the launch of BCG Platinion Qatar, establishing its specialized digital architecture and technology implementation practice in Doha. The expansion reflects BCG's sustained confidence in Qatar as a platform for regional innovation and technology leadership, responding to accelerating demand for enterprise-scale AI deployment, sovereign and hybrid cloud ecosystems, cybersecurity by design, and smart infrastructure, priorities closely aligned with Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 and National AI Strategy.

The launch marks a significant milestone in BCG’s long-term commitment to Qatar and positions Doha as a strategic hub for BCG Platinion. Building on nearly a decade of continuous partnership with Qatari institutions, BCG is further strengthening local digital and technology capabilities, enhancing its ability to lead complex, end-to-end digital transformation programs that translate strategic ambition into value at scale.

“Qatar has placed digital transformation and AI at the heart of its national development agenda,” said Juan Vazquez, Managing Director and Senior Partner and BCG Qatar Office Lead. “The country’s Digital Agenda 2030 and National AI Strategy set a clear direction: embed technology, data, and innovation at the core of institutions and industries. Qatar's sustained investment in its digital future, supported by robust institutions and a forward-looking policy environment, creates the ideal conditions for this next phase of our growth here. With BCG Platinion in Doha, we are reinforcing our ability to help organizations architect, build, and scale the platforms that will power sustainable growth for years to come.”

Fully integrated within BCG’s established Doha office, BCG Platinion Qatar, in collaboration with BCG and BCG X, will deliver AI-enabled transformation programs at scale, from Digital and IT strategy to the execution of large-scale, AI-enabled and value driven transformations. The practice brings together deep specialists including AI Tech architects, cyber experts, platform builders, and data scientists who execute large digital and AI programs to unlock value enterprise-wide. BCG Platinion will add deep expertise in tech architecture to BCG’s full suite AI capabilities that are leading large-scale programs spanning cloud and sovereign infrastructure, cybersecurity, ERP, AI and data foundations.

The practice will be driven by Leonardo Altieri, Managing Director and BCG Platinion Qatar Office Lead, overseeing a dedicated team of AI Tech architects, cybersecurity specialists, and technology transformation leaders based in Doha. The team will operate as part of BCG Platinion’s global network of digital and technology experts, combining global scale with dedicated local execution capability.

“Across sectors, organizations are moving beyond pilots toward full-scale AI-enabled transformations. These programs demand scalable architecture, disciplined engineering governance, and hands-on execution leadership. Qatar's clear national vision and stable operating environment allow us to partner with clients on ambitious, long-horizon programs with confidence. We are focused on designing enterprise-grade architecture delivering agentic, cloud, data, and cybersecurity capabilities that align with client priorities and deliver measurable value.

BCG Platinion Qatar will also contribute to national capability building through structured knowledge transfer and the development of local digital and technology talent, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030. This expanded presence reflects BCG's long-term commitment to Qatar as a hub for regional AI, digital and technology leadership, enabling closer collaboration and sustained partnerships with clients across the public and private sectors.

Since establishing operations in Qatar in 2017, BCG has grown to more than 150 professionals supporting the nation's economic diversification and institutional innovation. During this time, BCG has remained a steady partner to Qatari organizations through a period of rapid market and technology change.

The launch of BCG Platinion Qatar represents the next evolution of that commitment, combining strategic advisory excellence with deep digital and technology expertise to help shape and execute robust, future-ready systems as Qatar advances toward 2030.

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