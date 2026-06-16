LOS ANGELES and RIYADH - Branding, signage, custom fabrication and live event experts LIVE·TEAM has acquired leading branding and signage business Desert Roots, who are based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The deal was announced today by Alastair Bewick, Group Managing Director. LIVE·TEAM is part of THE·TEAM, a global sport, entertainment and music company.

As part of the acquisition, Majdi Saab, founder of Desert Roots, will join LIVE·TEAM’s Middle East leadership team as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, and the company will maintain its operations in Riyadh and Jeddah, KSA.

Founded in 2017, Desert Roots emerged at a pivotal moment as international live events began gaining momentum across Saudi Arabia. Recognising the opportunity early, Saab steadily expanded the business into a full-scale production operation. Today, Desert Roots offers specialist finishing and fabrication capabilities, and is home to an experienced installation crew across two production facilities.

This acquisition significantly enhances and complements LIVE·TEAM’s offering in the Middle East, where they already have over 120 people based in the UAE and KSA. Saab will lead the Live business in KSA alongside Hubert Hylczuk, Vice President, LIVE·TEAM. This move reinforces THE·TEAM’s long-term commitment to the Middle East, highlighting the region’s strong growth trajectory and vast opportunities.

Bewick said “Having already partnered closely with Majdi and the team across a range of projects, this marks a natural next step for LIVE·TEAM. Their outstanding capability and deep understanding of the Saudi market, combined with strong relationships across key clients and stakeholders throughout the Kingdom, makes them a valuable strategic partner. This acquisition expands our footprint in Saudi Arabia whilst strengthening our ability to deliver end-to-end across the Middle East.”

Saab said, “I am immensely proud of what the Desert Roots team has achieved over the last nine years, and this acquisition marks a watershed moment in our journey. What began as a small operation built on ambition, creativity and hard work has grown into a trusted production partner for some of the region’s most ambitious live events and experiences. Joining LIVE·TEAM represents an exciting new chapter for our business, our people and our clients.”

The addition of Desert Roots bolsters LIVE·TEAM’s ambitious growth strategy in the live events business, demonstrated by recent acquisitions , bluemedia, based in the U.S, and Sport Signage, based in Germany. THE·TEAM has become a leading marketing, management, representation and sales business with the ability to provide tailored services and an unrivalled network of relationships, skills and specialisms.

About THE·TEAM

THE·TEAM is proud to provide representation and marketing services to talent, brands and properties across 28 countries and more than 70 cities worldwide. LIVE·TEAM specializes in delivering branding and signage, custom fabrication, live event production and experiential operations across sports, music, entertainment and culture. Working with the world’s most iconic properties and brands, we elevate live events to make them unforgettable. Shaped by our belief in the unifying power of sports, music and entertainment, THE·TEAM leads with intelligence, ideas and influence. For more information, please visit the.team.