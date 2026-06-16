Dubai, UAE — CNTXT AI, a UAE-based data and AI company that enables companies and institutions to develop AI solutions while maintaining full sovereignty over their data, announced the successful closing of a $60 million Series A funding round.

The round was co-led by two of the region’s most active AI investors: AI71, Abu Dhabi's applied AI company focused on sovereign, domain‑specialized AI, and BlueFive Capital, a global asset manager originating out of the GCC. The funding will support continued product development, expansion into new markets, and global deployment of secure AI infrastructure for enterprise and public-sector environments.

CNTXT AI was founded by Mohammad Abu Sheikh, a tech entrepreneur with a track record of successful exits and deep experience across AI infrastructure, applied AI platforms, and ecosystem development. Abu Sheikh's previous venture LocAI was successfully acquired by AI71, who now returns as co-lead investor in this round. He is also the founder of SMPL AI, a $25 million fund supporting early-stage AI startups, reinforcing his role in building a global AI ecosystem focused on real-world impact.

The company works with global technology leaders including Oracle, NVIDIA, and AWS, and has supported several major global AI developers on large language model initiatives, deploying enterprise and government AI projects across multiple markets. Its proprietary products include Munsit, the most accurate Arabic voice AI, which has processed over one million minutes of speech and serves more than 250 enterprises and 150,000 users.

Mohammad Abu Sheikh, Founder and CEO of CNTXT AI:

“The era of AI experimentation is over; the era of execution has begun. This funding strengthens our ability to build the sovereign infrastructure and talent needed to deploy AI at scale. Our focus has always been on making AI work in the real world, under the most demanding conditions."

Reda Nidhakou, member of AI71 board of Directors, and CEO of VentureOne:

“CNTXT AI capabilities and speed of execution stand out in this fast moving AI world. An impressive venture born in the UAE but addressing global AI deployment needs. This investment strengthens our ability to build the environment needed to deploy AI at scale and to address our clients data sovereignty requirements."

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and CEO of BlueFive Capital:

"We backed CNTXT AI because they are building exactly the kind of technology-driven platform the region needs, one that turns raw data into real AI outcomes. This is the type of globally competitive business we want to build alongside."

About CNTXT AI

CNTXT AI is a UAE-based Data and AI company that enables organizations to prepare, build, deploy, and scale sovereign AI solutions while maintaining complete data control. Its services include high-quality training data through labeling and annotation for AI labs, enterprise data teams, and robotics applications, combining automation with human expertise. It also develops custom AI solutions that integrate with existing infrastructure while keeping data fully sovereign. Its proprietary products include Munsit, the most accurate Arabic voice AI, and TestAI, a suite for assessing AI performance and reliability before rollout.

From raw data to production-ready AI, CNTXT AI is the single partner that helps organizations adopt AI faster — without compromising compliance, sovereignty, or real-world performance.

For more information, visit https://www.cntxt.tech/

About AI71

AI71 empowers enterprises and governments to make AI work for them. We develop secure, adaptable AI products that go beyond generating outputs to executing tasks and solving critical challenges, driving lasting organizational change. Designed for the real world, our products are built for seamless human–machine collaboration and adapt to each use case. From frontline service delivery to strategic decision-making, we enable intelligent workers that help organizations move faster and unlock a new wave of AI-driven productivity.

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is one of the world’s fastest growing asset managers[1] that today has $7.4 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-potential economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Beijing, the firm offers private equity, real estate, infrastructure and financial products to private wealth, institutional and retail clients.

BlueFive Capital was founded in late 2024 and is led by Hazem Ben-Gacem, one of the longest tenured professionals in the global private equity landscape. For more information, please visit www.bluefivecapital.com

[1] Based on AUM since inception