Muscat, Oman – Otech, the technology services and digital solutions arm of Omantel, in collaboration with PwC Middle East, has launched CISO100 Oman, a flagship national initiative designed to cultivate the next generation of cybersecurity leaders in the Sultanate. The inaugural cohort was officially announced today under the patronage of H.E. Mulham Al-Jarf, Deputy President of Investment at Oman Investment Authority.

Spanning two years, CISO100 Oman is a strategic leadership development program that extends beyond conventional training to build a robust pipeline of highly skilled Omani cybersecurity professionals. The initiative aims to develop and empower 100 national cybersecurity leaders, enhancing Oman’s preparedness to address an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape.

By bringing together a select group of senior cybersecurity professionals from government entities and critical sectors, the program will foster a national community of leaders equipped with the expertise, strategic perspective, and leadership capabilities required to safeguard critical digital infrastructure and strengthen national cyber resilience.

Developed jointly by Otech and PwC Middle East, CISO100 Oman supports the Sultanate’s digital transformation agenda and contributes to broader national efforts to build a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy. Participants will benefit from a comprehensive learning journey that combines executive education, real-world cyber crisis simulations, peer collaboration, and strategic leadership engagement. The program is designed to strengthen decision-making capabilities, enhance organizational resilience, and elevate cybersecurity leadership across the nation.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi , Acting Chief Executive Officer at Otech, said: “CISO100 Oman represents a strategic investment in Oman’s digital future. As cyber risks continue to evolve in scale and sophistication, developing national cybersecurity leadership has become a critical priority. Through our collaboration with PwC Middle East, we are creating a platform that empowers Omani professionals with world-class expertise, strengthens collaboration across sectors, and builds the capabilities required to safeguard the Sultanate’s digital ecosystem for generations to come.”

Samer Omar, Partner at PwC Middle East, added: “The launch of CISO100 Oman marks an important milestone in advancing cybersecurity leadership across the Sultanate. The program is designed to equip participants with the insights, capabilities, and professional networks needed to navigate an increasingly complex risk environment and drive resilient, future-ready organizations. We are proud to collaborate with Otech in supporting Oman’s digital transformation ambitions and strengthening trust across the digital economy.”

As Oman accelerates its digital transformation journey, cybersecurity has become a strategic enabler of sustainable growth, innovation, and economic competitiveness. CISO100 Oman will play a pivotal role in strengthening the nation’s cyber resilience by developing leaders capable of protecting critical digital assets, enabling secure innovation, and fostering trust in an increasingly interconnected digital economy.

This national initiative also supports the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, reinforcing the Sultanate’s ambition to build a secure, competitive, and innovation-driven digital ecosystem powered by world-class national talent.

About Otech

Otech, the technology services and digital transformation arm of Omantel Group, is driving Oman’s ambition to become a leading digital economy and serves as a strategic enabler of the Sultanate’s digital future. Established through the integration of Omantel’s ICT businesses and capabilities, Otech delivers end-to-end technology solutions spanning data centres, cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, enterprise applications, IoT, systems integration, and digital platforms.

Combining deep local expertise with global technology partnerships, Otech empowers organizations across government, energy, finance, logistics, healthcare, education, and other critical sectors to accelerate digital transformation, enhance operational resilience, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Backed by Omantel Group’s advanced connectivity infrastructure, regional digital ecosystem, and next-generation AI-ready data centre capabilities, Otech is uniquely positioned to support the Sultanate’s journey towards a secure, connected, and knowledge-driven digital economy.

For more information, visit www.otech.om.