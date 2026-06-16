Dubai, UAE – ABHI, the region's neobank of the future, has announced a partnership with JustGold, a pioneering digital gold investment platform, to bring fractionalized digital gold for Abhi users across the UAE.

This partnership will enable ABHI users to buy, sell, and hold fractional ownership of physically backed gold through a secure platform. As consumers increasingly seek accessible and diversified investment opportunities, the partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to democratizing access to financial tools that support long-term financial well-being.

"At ABHI, we believe financial empowerment extends beyond access to credit; it also means providing opportunities for individuals to grow and preserve their wealth," said Omair Ansari, CEO and Co-Founder of ABHI. "Through our partnership with JustGold, we are making gold investment more accessible, transparent, and inclusive for our users in the UAE."

Through this integration, users will be able to invest in fractional amounts of gold, allowing them to start with smaller contributions while benefiting from exposure to a globally recognized asset class. The offering is designed to align with modern financial habits, enabling users to build their investment portfolios at their own pace.

"Gold has been the region's preferred store of value for generations, yet access to ownership has remained fragmented, expensive, and often inaccessible to everyday investors," said Zuhaib Baig, Founder & CEO of JustGold. "Our vision at JustGold is to make gold ownership as simple, transparent, and accessible as holding money in a bank account. Through our partnership with Abhi, we're bringing physically backed gold investment into the everyday financial journey of thousands of users across the UAE, helping make long-term wealth building more accessible than ever before."

The partnership further strengthens Abhi's growing ecosystem of financial services, which is focused on helping users manage, access, save, and now invest their money through a single trusted platform. By introducing digital gold, Abhi continues to expand its mission of improving financial inclusion and wellness across the region.

*The service is expected to be rolled out to Abhi users in the UAE in the coming months.

About Abhi

Abhi provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Earned Wage Access and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 7000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

Abhi has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first to be awarded the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. Abhi was also selected as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE and has recently been selected for Mastercard’s Start Path Small Business program.

For more information, visit https://abhi.co/

About Just Gold

JustGold is a UAE-based digital gold platform enabling individuals and businesses to buy, sell, hold, and redeem physically backed gold through a seamless digital experience.

Starting from as little as AED 10, JustGold removes the traditional barriers to gold ownership by combining fractional investing, secure vaulting, and real asset backing into a single platform.

Every gram purchased through JustGold is backed by physical gold and securely stored with independent vaulting partners, giving customers direct exposure to one of the world's most trusted stores of value.

Built in the UAE for a global generation of investors, JustGold is on a mission to make gold ownership simple, transparent, and accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit www.justgold.app