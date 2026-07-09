Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Unifonic, a homegrown Saudi technology leader serving markets across the Middle East, is marking a new chapter in its development journey by repositioning itself as the most trusted AI-native Customer Experience (CX) platform for emerging markets, empowering enterprises and public sector customers to deliver adaptive, predictive and ROI-driven customer experiences.

Building on a strong legacy of empowering customers in the region, Unifonic is evolving from a communication platform to a sovereign, AI-native customer experience platform built for emerging markets. Unlike legacy CPaaS, which focuses on providing individual communication APIs with bolt-on AI applications, the platform has integrated its diverse features into a single AI governance and control plane, called Agentic Studio, embedding AI at the core of its platform and transforming fragmented interactions into a streamlined journey.

This strategic repositioning coincides with the ongoing evolution of the global AI landscape, which is transforming predictive and personalised engagement into a market standard and not just a differentiator. Amid rising customer expectations, enterprises require AI systems that can go beyond automated response generation to understand customer intent, retain context and take necessary action. As organisations move from fragmented, static automation towards production-scale execution, ushering in the ‘Autonomous AI’ era, Unifonic is leading the way by providing specialised services that support Agentic CX deployment, empowering enterprises and the public sector to both enhance and transform their CX operations.

As part of this strategic repositioning, Unifonic will unveil its newly redesigned corporate website, reflecting its new identity as a sovereign, AI-native CX platform tailored for emerging markets. This enhanced digital experience will further spotlight the company’s Agentic AI capabilities, industry-specific solutions, and thought leadership capacity – offering enterprises a more intuitive and streamlined way to explore its stellar portfolio of AI-driven customer engagement solutions.

Unifonic’s ROI-driven architecture prioritises sovereignty, cultural fluency and autonomous execution. By enabling multi-agent orchestration, the platform delivers predictive, agile, and human-like experiences that can resolve complex workflows while ensuring full governance and compliance across regulated environments, leveraging a Human-in-the-Loop model to reduce risks.

What sets Unifonic apart is its AI-native foundation, strengthened by sovereign AI, deep localization, proprietary regional data, and live multi-agent systems. Combined with advanced language models, real-time data, and true omnichannel orchestration, the platform enables AI agents to reason, decide, and autonomously resolve complex workflows in real time, while maintaining a unified context and coordinated execution across every touchpoint and channel.

These agentic solutions support the broader end-to-end customer journey, right from acquisition to retention, including Marketing Automation and Customer Care. For instance, agentic marketing can transform the overall marketing lifecycle – from campaign management to autonomous growth – catalysing the journey from acquisition and conversion to retention and expansion. Autonomous marketing agents are uniquely positioned to facilitate this, as they better understand growth goals and plan multi-step strategies across channels and lifecycle stages, while seamlessly executing campaigns, pausing for human review and consistently monitoring performance. The results are evident – faster planning and launch cycles, continuous optimisation across channels, scalable personalisation, as well as consistent brand execution at scale. Ultimately, these AI agents enable continuous and sustainable growth, operating safely, transparently, and under human control.

Similarly, Agentic Customer Care empowers AI agents to move beyond merely answering questions to seamlessly resolving end-to-end issues such as executing complex customer support workflows or managing appointment booking across systems.

This holistic approach ensures that every stage of the lifecycle is powered by coordinated AI agents that understand intent and can take action to drive measurable business outcomes throughout the journey.

Crucially, this autonomous execution is accompanied by intentional human oversight and supervised governance wherein AI agents collaborate with human teams. To support deployment in high-stakes, mission-critical environments, every interaction is anchored in compliance-by-design and enterprise-grade trust, ensuring full auditability and adherence to stringent regulatory requirements.

Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and Co-founder of Unifonic, stated: “The cornerstone of this strategic repositioning is our ongoing integration of autonomous AI agents that can reason, plan and act independently. We are also re-engineering the overall service model so that enterprises are supported to orchestrate outcomes across every system and channel, transforming the overall customer experience into a competitive advantage for brands.”

Mohammed Sleeq, Chief Operating Officer at Unifonic, stated: “By resolving issues on first contact, our platform drives measurable business impact. We have achieved up to 85% automation and faster resolution times, empowering human teams to focus on high-priority tasks that require empathy and critical judgment.”

Notably, the repositioning follows Unifonic’s acquisition of SESTEK, a globally recognised leader in conversational AI with 25 years of expertise in research and development, and market-leading speech recognition technology, enabling the platform to achieve a dialect recognition accuracy of 97% in English and 95% in Arabic, far surpassing the 60–70% average of generic global models.

Karim Zaki, Chief Product and Technology Officer, commented: “Our cloud-agnostic architecture and proprietary regional data provide the sovereign foundation for secure, culturally fluent AI in mission-critical environments. Strategic partnerships enable us to deliver high-speed, human-like and Arabic-first experiences, helping enterprises to move from experimentation to production-scale execution. Moreover, our sophisticated agent framework enables enterprises to go beyond manual, technical configurations – framing high-level business goals that can be autonomously achieved by AI agents.”

He added: “By prioritising customer-centric and goal-oriented development, as well as leveraging our two decades of regulatory expertise, we solve real business challenges, ensuring our platform delivers measurable ROI and remains fully compliant for high-stakes sectors like banking, finance and the public sector.”

Unifonic powers customer interactions across over 5,000 organisations, empowering them to lead with confidence in the AI-driven era. Notably, the tech leader is steadfastly moving ahead of competitors that are still in the experimentation phase through production-scale orchestration, coordinating specialised agents with rigorous guardrails and human oversight. This transition from automation-led engagement to production-grade agentic orchestration turns AI ambition into an operational reality, enabling enterprises to move confidently into the ‘Autonomous AI’ era with secure, culturally fluent and ROI-driven solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

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