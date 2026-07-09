DAMAC awards more than AED 10 billion in construction contracts during H1 2026

Dubai, UAE – DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, has announced the handover of 8,800 residential units across Dubai in 2026. This is alongside more than AED 10 billion worth of construction contracts awarded during the first half of the year, reinforcing DAMAC’s strong delivery momentum across a growing portfolio of master communities and key developments.

Ali Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, said: “DAMAC remains fully committed to delivering every promised unit and project to our customers without disruption or delay. Despite the regional tensions earlier this year, our construction activity, operations and handover timelines continue to progress with confidence and consistency. Our priority remains clear, to deliver on our commitments while maintaining the highest standards of quality, efficiency and execution. Dubai continues to demonstrate exceptional resilience as a global real estate and investment destination, and DAMAC remains focused on supporting the emirate’s long-term vision through timely delivery, and continued investment across our developments.”

The handovers span several of DAMAC’s flagship destinations, including DAMAC Hills, DAMAC Hills 2, DAMAC Lagoons, Chic Tower and Elegance Tower. The milestone reflects sustained progress across the company’s residential pipeline, as DAMAC continues to advance construction activity and deliver homes within some of Dubai’s most sought-after communities. Against this backdrop, DAMAC continues to strengthen its development pipeline through strategic contractor partnerships, operational efficiencies and technology-driven processes.

Since being founded in 2002 by Hussain Sajwani, DAMAC Properties has built a robust track record, having delivered 50,000 units with more than 54,000 units under construction. In 2025, DAMAC Properties expanded its presence locally and internationally through pioneering global partnerships, such as Chelsea Football Club and Oracle Red Bull Racing, and iconic project launches.

DAMAC remains committed to delivering lifestyle-led communities, supporting Dubai’s real estate growth and meeting sustained demand from homeowners and investors across the emirate.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties is the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, and has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the company has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 55,000 more in diverse planning and development phases, joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion, lifestyle, and sports brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as Roberto Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Chelsea Football Club, and Oracle Red Bull Racing. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

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For more information, please contact:

Shalaka Paradkar

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

DAMAC Properties

email: shalaka.paradkar@damacgroup.com