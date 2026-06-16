DOHA, Qatar and RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE – The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD), the Global Carbon Council (GCC), and the Environment Protection and Development Authority (EPDA) of Ras Al Khaimah have entered into a strategic tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating climate action, fostering high-integrity carbon markets, enhancing biodiversity conservation and advancing sustainable urban development across the region. The agreement was signed by Dr. Yousef M. Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD and GCC, and H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Yousif Al Madfaei, Director General of EPDA.

By bridging the distinct institutional strengths of the three organizations, the partnership creates a powerful ecosystem capable of driving comprehensive environmental solutions. As a premier research and consultancy hub, GORD will leverage its extensive expertise in scientific innovation, technical advisory, and the implementation of green building and infrastructure standards. Concurrently, the Global Carbon Council, as the first internationally recognized carbon crediting program originating from the Global South, will contribute its world-class, rigorous infrastructure. Backed by approvals under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM), GCC brings unparalleled credibility to the development of regional carbon finance mechanisms. Complementing these capabilities, EPDA will anchor the initiatives within the strategic regulatory landscape of the United Arab Emirates, deploying its governmental mandate as the primary authority for environmental legislation, natural resource conservation, and enforcement in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Reflecting on the strategic importance of the agreement, Dr. Yousef M. Alhorr, Founding Chairman GORD and GCC, said: “True decarbonization demands more than localized emission reduction targets; it requires the deployment of rigorous asset registries, robust greenhouse gas verification protocols, and structured frameworks aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. Through this partnership, we are bridging the gap between national environmental governance and global market integrity, creating a blueprint where sustainable urban master-planning and nature-based solutions actively fuel a low-carbon, circular economy."

H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Yousif Al Madfaei, Director General of EPDA, said: “Our collaboration with GORD and GCC is directly aligned with EPDA’s vision of leading environmental protection and resource sustainability for future generations. To accelerate the realization of our climate ambitions, the technical and market expertise that GORD and GCC bring to the table is invaluable. Their track record, both within the region and internationally, introduces top-tier compliance and globally recognized certification standards to our local initiatives.

The primary scope of the collaboration targets the development and refinement of robust climate action initiatives and carbon asset programs. The three entities will pool resources to design and implement comprehensive carbon neutrality frameworks, including precise greenhouse gas emissions inventorying, rigorous third-party verification protocols, and tailored offset planning. A significant portion of this effort will focus on building regional capacity for Article 6 mechanisms, enabling the structured transfer of carbon credits and helping public and private entities navigate the evolving cross-border carbon market.

Beyond carbon finance, the MoU outlines a deeply integrated approach to the built environment, climate resilience, and eco-conscious urban design. The organizations will jointly establish technical guidelines and best practices for sustainable buildings, master-planned cities, and resilient infrastructure systems, drawing on GORD’s proven capabilities in pioneering sustainability rating frameworks. These urban interventions will be balanced by a strong focus on nature-based solutions, biodiversity preservation, and the implementation of circular economy principles designed to optimize resource efficiency and minimize industrial and municipal waste, in line with the Ras Al Khaimah Integrated Sustainability Strategy 2050.

The partners have committed to organizing a continuous pipeline of joint professional training programs, technical qualification workshops, and expert exchanges to equip regional specialists with advanced climate competencies. Furthermore, the collaboration will catalyze shared scientific research, data-driven environmental studies, and regional industry events, including specialized forums and workshops. By exchanging data and publications, GORD, GCC, and EPDA seek to create a local knowledge hub that connects science with environmental policy to improve regional quality of life and sustainability.

This collaboration arrives at a critical juncture as governments across the Gulf region are increasingly recognizing the need for integrated approaches that combine environmental stewardship, climate mitigation, technological innovation, and capacity development. In this context, this MoU is expected to successfully translate these regional ambitions into practical, scalable solutions that will yield measurable environmental, economic, and social benefits.

ABOUT GORD

The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) is a non-profit organization spearheading the MENA region’s sustainability milieu. Headquartered in Qatar Science and Technology Park, GORD’s key operations include R&D, standards setting, green buildings certification, accreditation services, voluntary carbon markets, performance testing, knowledge dissemination and advisory services on sustainability and climate change for governments, non-government, public and private sector organizations. For more information, visit: https://www.gord.qa/

ABOUT GCC:

The Global Carbon Council (GCC) is an independent, internationally recognized carbon crediting standard in the Global South. It issues high-integrity carbon credits to eligible GHG reduction projects. Headquartered in Doha, Qatar, GCC supports national governments in achieving NDCs and facilitates trade of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under the Paris Agreement. Alongside CCP-Eligibility approval from the ICVCM, GCC has accreditation from ICAO for CORSIA and from ICROA. For more information, visit: https://www.globalcarboncouncil.com

ABOUT EPDA:

The Environment Protection and Development Authority – Ras Al Khaimah (EPDA) is a governmental entity responsible for environmental protection, the conservation of natural resources, and the promotion of their sustainability in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The Authority is entrusted with the preparation and development of environmental legislation, policies, and regulations, as well as overseeing their implementation. It also supports environmental research, promotes public awareness, and advances best practices in the fields of environmental protection and sustainable development. For more information, visit: https://epda.rak.ae/

For more information, contact:

Hussam Othmany

Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications

Email: h.othmany@gord.qa