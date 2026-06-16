The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) achieved a significant increase in the number of digital attestations during the first quarter of 2026, recording growth of 405% compared with the corresponding period last year, with a total of 637,000 digital attestations. This reflects the readiness, sustainability and efficiency of its digital ecosystem, as well as its ability to meet the highest standards of quality and accuracy.

According to the first-quarter performance indicators report, more than 223,000 civil and criminal electronic applications were processed, representing a 6% increase. These comprised 195,000 civil applications and 27,000 criminal applications. In addition, 153,000 remote hearings were conducted, marking a 16% increase and demonstrating the Department’s continued efforts to expand the use of digital solutions and adopt international best practices.

The digital system also recorded the issuance of 5,403 automatic execution-order cancellation decisions as part of an integrated electronic framework designed to accelerate procedures and achieve advanced levels of accuracy and efficiency in the completion of transactions.

As part of its efforts to strengthen alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, the Department concluded 2,825 cases through mediation and conciliation during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a 14% increase and demonstrating the growing reliance on amicable methods for the efficient and effective resolution of disputes.

In the area of family guidance and reconciliation services, the Department handled 2,835 family disputes and provided 148 electronic family legal consultations. It also conducted 3,511 hearings and executed 6,586 child visitation orders, thereby reinforcing the protection of family ties and supporting family stability as a fundamental pillar of society.

With regard to notarial services, the Department completed 21,814 transactions through the Public Notary and more than 5,000 transactions through Private Notaries, in addition to 11,621 authentication transactions. These figures reflect the justice system’s capacity to accommodate growing demand for legal services while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency.