Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airports has received two honours at the Ideas Arabia International Award – Dubai Quality Group, recognising its leadership in Digitisation and AI Integration in Health & Safety and Accessible & Inclusive Travel for People of Determination Guests.

The awards were presented under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Recognition for Digitisation and AI Integration in Health & Safety acknowledges the transformation of risk management through a fully digitised ecosystem supported by AI-enabled refresher training and virtual reality learning, helping create a safer and more seamless experience for guests and employees.

The honour for Accessible & Inclusive Travel for People of Determination Guests reflects the progress of the DXB for All pledge and its ambition to become the world's most accessible airport by 2035. Developed in partnership with the People of Determination community, the initiative is helping shape a more inclusive and accessible journey for all.

Outcomes of the collaborative spirit of the oneDXB community, both achievements reinforce Dubai Airports' commitment to innovation, accessibility and operational excellence.

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