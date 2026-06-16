PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airports has received two honours at the Ideas Arabia International Award – Dubai Quality Group, recognising its leadership in Digitisation and AI Integration in Health & Safety and Accessible & Inclusive Travel for People of Determination Guests.
The awards were presented under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.
Recognition for Digitisation and AI Integration in Health & Safety acknowledges the transformation of risk management through a fully digitised ecosystem supported by AI-enabled refresher training and virtual reality learning, helping create a safer and more seamless experience for guests and employees.
The honour for Accessible & Inclusive Travel for People of Determination Guests reflects the progress of the DXB for All pledge and its ambition to become the world's most accessible airport by 2035. Developed in partnership with the People of Determination community, the initiative is helping shape a more inclusive and accessible journey for all.
Outcomes of the collaborative spirit of the oneDXB community, both achievements reinforce Dubai Airports' commitment to innovation, accessibility and operational excellence.
About Dubai Airports
- Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai’s airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC).
- As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service, and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.
- In 2025, DXB welcomed a record 95.2 million guests, marking the busiest year in its history and the highest annual international traffic ever recorded by any airport.
- DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35b, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.
- Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.
- With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and guest experience for the next 50 years.
- High-resolution images of DXB are available here: Media Library
- For recent updates, refer to our official social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or hashtags: #DubaiAirports #DXB #DubaiWorldCentral.