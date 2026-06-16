Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudia Cargo, the national cargo carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of a global campaign under the theme ‘Reliable Solutions, Certified Excellence’. Targeted at its customers and business partners, the campaign aims to highlight the company’s high levels of operational precision, independent quality certifications, and specialized services that require meticulous care within the supply chain.

This multi-channel campaign highlights the tangible impact of secure and reliable logistics in an industry where efficiency is often measured solely by operational indicators and technical metrics. It also showcases the vital role that specialized cargo operations play in supporting global healthcare systems, sustaining communities, and protecting valuable heritage and cultural artifacts.

This pivotal role in specialized cargo is underpinned by an integrated framework of international certifications that reinforce operational reliability and quality. Saudia Cargo has achieved three certifications under the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) program: CEIV Pharma, CEIV Fresh, and CEIV Lithium Batteries. This is in addition to six specialized certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

The campaign showcases the exceptional range of services the company provides for transporting critical and specialized shipments. In the field of specialized pharmaceutical services, Saudia Cargo is committed to implementing the highest Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards, ensuring the integrity of pharmaceutical products and their arrival in optimal condition.

For perishable shipments, the company deploys advanced cold chain solutions to preserve product quality and safety. These solutions include vacuum cooling technologies and refrigerated dollies, which help protect highly perishable agricultural products and support food supply chains for communities across the African continent.

In the transportation of live animals, the company operates in strict compliance with IATA regulations and standards, utilizing specially designed air stalls and cargo holds equipped with climate control systems to ensure the comfort, safety, and continuous monitoring of animals throughout the journey. The campaign also highlights ‘Valuable Cargo’ services, which offer advanced protection, monitoring, and operational priority for high-value shipments, alongside the company’s certified expertise in handling and transporting dangerous goods in accordance with the highest international safety and compliance standards.

These specialized services support the company's expansion strategy, which is built on continuous investment in modern, high-capacity freighters. This investment increases capacity, enhances operational efficiency, and strengthens readiness to meet the growing demand for specialized cargo services. Ultimately, it solidifies Saudia Cargo’s position as a trusted global logistics partner capable of managing the most complex logistics challenges with efficiency and continuity, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to establish the Kingdom as a leading global logistics hub.

The company leverages the Kingdom’s strategic location as a cornerstone of its network, connecting markets and businesses through a growing international network across three continents. Its presence in East Asia and the Pacific is further bolstered by ‘Saudia Cargo Global’ in Hong Kong and direct cooperation agreements with ‘China Cargo Airlines’, enhancing its ability to provide reliable and flexible logistics solutions while facilitating the continuous flow of global supply chains.

Through this campaign, Saudia Cargo reinforces that reliability in cargo operations goes beyond merely moving goods; it is built on rigorous international certifications, advanced digital technologies, and unwavering operational discipline. This enables the company to fulfill its brand promise of keeping ‘Life Uninterrupted’.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach across three continents establishes us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 945+ destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

For further information, please visit saudiacargo.com

For Saudia Cargo media inquiries please contact:

Fahad Alzahrani

Saudi Airlines Cargo Company

Manager PR & External Communication

Email: falzahrani@saudiacargo.com

Reem AlTajer

Burson

reem.tajer@bursonglobal.com