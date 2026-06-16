Cairo: Valu, a leading universal financial technology powerhouse in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today its landmark EGP 600 million (€10.7 million equivalent) loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support Egypt’s green transition. This partnership underscores the immense confidence one of the world's leading financial institutions has in Valu’s potential.

The financing will allow households across Egypt to purchase energy‑efficient appliances, solar solutions, and other green technologies through affordable, flexible financing terms, helping reduce energy costs and expand access to energy-efficient products. Through Valu’s digital platform and merchant network, the project brings climate‑related investment to the household level, extending green finance beyond corporates to individual consumers.

This facility will help Valu develop dedicated green finance products, strengthen the identification and tracking of eligible investments, and build a robust pipeline of green assets in the retail segment. By strengthening consumer finance and stimulating demand for energy‑efficient and renewable technologies, the project contributes to Egypt’s green transition. It supports the development of a more sustainable, low‑carbon, and resilient economy. Egypt is a founding member of the EBRD, and since 2012, the EBRD has invested more than €14.6 billion in over 225 projects across the country.

Karim Riad, CFO of Valu, stated: “This partnership with the EBRD highlights the trust that EBRD has in Valu’s ability to advance accessible green finance at scale in Egypt. By integrating dedicated green financing solutions into Valu’s platform, we enable consumers to make more sustainable purchasing decisions without compromising affordability or convenience. This transaction also reinforces our commitment to building a diversified and resilient funding base that supports long-term growth, while contributing to the transition toward a low-carbon economy. This isn't just about capital; it’s a powerful validation of Valu’s sophisticated credit scoring, transparent governance, and world-class operational diligence”.

By choosing Valu to spearhead Egypt’s green transition at the household level, the EBRD recognizes Valu’s unique ability to scale sustainable solutions—like solar power and energy-efficient tech. This investment highlights the maturity of Egypt’s consumer finance sector and Valu’s role as a pioneering fintech ecosystem transforming how consumers access green finance, ensuring transparency and flexibility every step of the way.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 9,000 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Most recently, Valu has launched its services in Jordan in May 2026 under a Specialized Finance license, after receiving final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), offering consumers convenient financing solutions.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

For further information, please contact:

The Valu Public Relations Team

News-release@valu.com.eg

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Head of Communications

osalama@valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.