AMMAN — The value of transactions processed through Jordan's instant payment platform CliQ reached nearly JD9.7 billion during the first five months of 2026, reflecting continued growth in the country's digital payments sector.

According to data released by the Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), the value of electronic payment transactions conducted through CliQ rose to JD2.13 billion in May, marking a 13 per cent increase from JD1.89 billion recorded in April.

The number of transactions also increased, reaching 21.43 million in May, up 10.9 per cent from 19.33 million transactions the previous month.

Since the beginning of the year, CliQ has processed 94.05 million transactions with a cumulative value of JD9.73 billion.

The platform's user base expanded to 2.28 million users in May, representing monthly growth of 1.3 per cent.

Jordanian nationals accounted for 95.1 per cent of all users, or approximately 2.19 million people, while users of other nationalities totalled about 92,700.

Men represented 60.8 per cent of CliQ users, compared with 36.3 per cent for women. Users aged 18 to 30 remained the platform's most active demographic.

Money transfers continued to dominate activity on the platform, accounting for 80.4 per cent of total transactions, while purchases represented 19.6 per cent. The value of money transfers reached JD1.56 billion in May, compared with JD572.5 million in purchase transactions.

The average transaction value stood at JD99 in May, slightly higher than the JD98 average recorded in April.

Launched by JoPACC in 2020, CliQ is Jordan's instant payment system, enabling users to send and receive funds in real time between participating bank accounts and electronic wallets across the Kingdom.

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