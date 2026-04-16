AMMAN — The Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (intaj), in partnership with the Jordan Open Source Association (JOSA), has officially released its third position paper titled "Open Source Technologies: A Strategic Imperative for Jordan's Digital Future," marking the third instalment in the Digital Economy Policy and Innovation Digest Series.

This strategic report advocates for the comprehensive adoption of open-source technologies across both public and private sectors, positioning them as the "invisible backbone" of the modern digital age that underpins everything from global server infrastructure to advanced artificial intelligence frameworks, according to an intaj statement.

The fist position paper tacked Smart Cities and the second Brain Drain.

This position paper shows that embracing open source is no longer just a technical preference but a competitive and strategic imperative critical to fulfilling the objectives of Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision and its National Digital Transformation Strategy.

Global trends indicate that the open-source landscape is in a period of rapid ascendancy, with the global commercial market for open-source software and services projected to rise from $41.83 billion in 2024 to $48.54 billion in 2025, eventually reaching $85.6 billion by 2029.

Highlighting the profound economic impact of these technologies, the report referenced a 2024 Harvard Business School study that estimates the demand-side value of open-source software at $8.8 trillion and noted that organisations would face costs 3.5 times higher if they attempted to build their core platforms without these open resources.

Within the local context, Jordan has already demonstrated the viability of this approach through the Sanad portal, the primary gateway for digital government services, which is built entirely on open-source components, showcasing the efficiency and agility of these solutions in serving citizens.

To capitalise on this potential, the position paper outlines a series of actionable recommendations focused on governance, economic expansion, and skill development.

A primary recommendation is the establishment of a national open source programme office (OSPO) within the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship to coordinate national policies, technical support, and community engagement.

The paper also calls for a national open-source policy that prioritises these technologies in government procurement, mandates the release of government-funded code under open licenses, and enforces the use of open standards like Open Document Format (ODF).

Also, the report suggests creating a Jordanian sovereign tech fund to invest in local startups and critical projects, while simultaneously integrating open-source principles into the national education curriculum to cultivate a new generation of specialised digital talent.

The proposed implementation roadmap follows a three-phase approach, beginning with a two-year foundational period to establish institutional frameworks and pilot projects, followed by a scaling phase to roll out financial support and broader educational integration.

Ultimately, the goal is to reach a maturity phase within five years, where Jordan establishes itself as a regional leader and a net creator and contributor to the global digital commons.

As CEO of intaj Nidal Bitar and JOSA Executive Director Issa Mahasneh noted, this journey will require a concerted effort from government, industry, and academia to ensure Jordan remains in control of its digital destiny while fostering a more innovative and competitive economy.

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