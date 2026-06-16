Collaboration will explore use cases across public services, public safety, AI-enabled city operations and digital inclusion

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during a high-level United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation visit to Ericsson focused on the future of connectivity and digital transformation

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Dubai Digital Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration on digital initiatives that support Dubai’s digital ambitions. The announcement was made during a strategic visit to Ericsson’s Imagine Studio by a high-level UAE delegation representing government, healthcare, public safety, digital transformation, education, and community development entities. Petra Schirren, President of Ericsson Gulf, and Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Dubai Government Establishment, signed the collaboration in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.

The MoU creates a framework for Ericsson and Dubai Digital Authority to collaborate on next-generation initiatives that can enhance public services, drive innovation, and support Dubai’s digital ambition. Building on discussions held during the delegation visit, the agreement translates shared priorities around advanced connectivity, AI-enabled City operations, and digital inclusion into a roadmap for future collaboration.

The collaboration will also examine programs that expand access to connectivity and digital services while supporting more efficient, resilient, and citizen-centric outcomes.

By combining Dubai Digital Authority’s leadership in advancing Dubai’s digital agenda with Ericsson’s global expertise in connectivity and digital infrastructure, the organizations will explore how advanced technologies can support smarter city operations, strengthen public services, and contribute to sustainability and quality of life.

Through this collaboration, Ericsson and Dubai Digital Authority aim to support initiatives that enhance public services, expand digital access, and improve quality of life in Dubai. The collaboration also aligns with the UAE’s vision to accelerate innovation and build a future-ready digital economy powered by advanced connectivity, AI, and cloud technologies.

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