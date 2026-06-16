Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) concluded a series of business engagements in Germany and Finland aimed at strengthening economic ties, fostering new partnerships, and showcasing the opportunities available to European companies looking to establish and/or expand into the UAE and wider regional markets through Ras Al Khaimah.

The programme was headlined by a business breakfast held at the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Düsseldorf, in collaboration with IHK Düsseldorf and the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK). The event brought together representatives from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Germany, business leaders, industry representatives, and investors to discuss opportunities for growth amid an evolving global economic landscape and explore the advantages of establishing and expanding operations in the UAE

Discussions focused on areas of mutual interest, including UAE business laws, advanced manufacturing, industrial technologies, sustainability, logistics, and innovation, while highlighting the UAE’s position as a globally connected business hub and Ras Al Khaimah’s growing role as a destination for companies seeking competitiveness, operational flexibility, and access to regional and international markets. Germany remains one of the strongest investor markets within the RAKEZ business community, with more than 1,100 German companies operating across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, furnishings, industrial equipment, construction solutions, electronics, and specialised services.

As part of the wider European programme, the RAKEZ delegation visited Finland, where it met with Her Excellency Amna Fikri, UAE Ambassador to Finland and Estonia, in Helsinki to discuss opportunities for enhanced economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the UAE, Finland, and Estonia. During the visit, the delegation also participated in Match & Grow: A business networking event in Lahti organised in collaboration with LADEC. The event brought together Finnish businesses and ecosystem partners to explore opportunities for international growth, investment, and collaboration, while providing direct access to RAKEZ experts and insights into expanding into the UAE market through Ras Al Khaimah.

A key feature of both events was the participation of established RAKEZ investors who shared practical insights into doing business in the UAE from a base in Ras Al Khaimah. In Germany, Harald Hotop, Chief Executive Officer of Kludi, one of the country’s leading manufacturers of bathroom and kitchen fittings, discussed the company’s experience of operating from Ras Al Khaimah and serving regional markets from the emirate. In Finland, Topi Paananen, CEO of Peikko Group, highlighted the company’s growth journey in the UAE and the opportunities the market continues to offer international manufacturers and industrial businesses. Both companies are among the many European businesses that have chosen RAKEZ as a base for their regional operations.

Commenting on the engagements, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “Europe continues to be an important strategic market for Ras Al Khaimah, and our engagements in Germany and Finland reflect our commitment to building long-term economic partnerships that create value for businesses on both sides. Germany, in particular, remains one of our most established investor markets, and we continue to see strong interest from European companies seeking a competitive, well-connected, and future-focused environment from which to serve regional and global markets. Through initiatives such as these, we are strengthening the bridges between our business communities and creating new pathways for investment, innovation, and sustainable growth.”

The engagements form part of RAKEZ’s ongoing international outreach efforts to connect with key investor markets, strengthen global partnerships, and support companies seeking growth opportunities through Ras Al Khaimah’s dynamic business ecosystem.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.