Arab Finance: Net foreign assets (NFA) at the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) amounted to $15.22 billion by the end of May 2026, slightly up from $15.16 billion at the end of April, according to the CBE's data.

Higher NFAs come amid ongoing efforts to strengthen Egypt's foreign exchange resources and reinforce monetary stability.

On an annual basis, reserve money jumped to EGP 2.57 trillion end-May 2026 from EGP 2.43 trillion in the same month last year.

This increase reflects continued growth in foreign currency inflows into the local market, supporting the banking sector's external liquidity position.