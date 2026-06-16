Designed to help clients connect media investment directly to business impact

DUBAI, UAE: As clients demand great accountability and stronger business results from media investment, Omnicom Media MENA, an Omnicom connected capability, is evolving its operating model as part of a wider global transformation across Omnicom Media.

The move is designed to bring specialist talent and capabilities closer together, enabling faster knowledge sharing, greater consistency and stronger execution across markets, while ensuring agency brands remain focused on delivering the best possible outcomes for clients.

The transformation reflects Omnicom Media's broader global direction, which is organising core capabilities across strategy, investment, partnerships, data, technology and execution into specialised, connected disciplines that operate as part of a more coordinated system.

It further reinforces Omnicom Media's centralised operating model, empowering its agencies, including OMD, PHD, Hearts & Science, Hall & Partners, Flywheel, and TRKKN, in the delivery of key capabilities spanning strategy, planning, activation and analytics.

For MENA clients managing growth across diverse markets, the approach is intended to make it easier to access specialist expertise, move faster and apply best practice more consistently across the region.

As part of this evolution, Wissam Najjar has expanded his remit from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Commercial Officer, Omnicom Media MENA, reflecting the growing importance of bringing investment, trading, partnerships, commercial design, investment operations and forecasting closer together across the business.

Elda Choucair, CEO of Omnicom Media MENA, said: “This is about raising performance expectations in a more demanding environment. As media becomes more complex, our role is not simply to manage investment but to help clients move faster, act with greater confidence and deliver stronger business outcomes. This next phase is about ensuring we are organised in a way that allows us to do that consistently across the region.”

Johan Boserup, Chief Commercial Officer, Omnicom Media EMEA, added: “The role of Commercial has become fundamental in how organisations create advantage at scale. This evolution is about bringing stronger alignment, greater consistency and more connected ways of working across markets so we can deliver long-term value for clients and the wider business.”

For Najjar, the move is an acceleration rather than a reset.

"Scale only becomes an advantage when it is connected in the right way. By bringing our commercial capabilities closer together, we can move faster, apply expertise more consistently across markets and help clients unlock more value from their investments."

ABOUT OMNICOM MEDIA

Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, is the world’s largest global media management network. Powered by the Omni Intelligence Platform, Omnicom Media agencies leverage $73.5 billion in billings, 40,000+ specialists across 70+ markets, and the industry's most powerful portfolio of Identity (Acxiom RealID™), Commerce (Flywheel) and Intelligence (Q™) assets to help ambitious businesses grow faster and smarter.